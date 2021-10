Priti Patel has said she wants to force boats carrying asylum seekers back to France to “save lives”.The home secretary insisted that planned operations by the Border Force in the English Channel would not risk lives and cause people to drown.During an evidence session held by the Lords Justice and Home Affairs Committee, she said there had been “extensive work” on legal and practical issues around push-backs.Labour peer Baroness Chakrabarti, the former director of Liberty, said many people found the plans “shocking” and asked if the government had considered that it might be violating human rights and maritime law.“You’ve got...

WORLD ・ 18 HOURS AGO