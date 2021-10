Disney Cruise Line continues to reveal new details about dining experiences coming to the Disney Wish, the fleet’s new ship setting sail summer 2022. On Oct. 25, Disney revealed new details and shared a first look at some sample menu items for the three restaurants that will be a part of the ship’s rotational dining concept. Two of the restaurants will feature interactive dining experiences — Avengers: Quantum Encounter and Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure — while the third, 1923, will offer a more traditional dining experience, but with plenty of Disney details around every corner to keep guests entertained in a different way.

