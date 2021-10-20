CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Pour Choice Taphouse on Mills Avenue is in soft opening mode

By Matthew Moyer
orlandoweekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Mills 50 spirits emporium the Pour Choice Taphouse is currently in soft opening mode. So if you want to get a sneak peek at this "self-pouring" taproom, now's the time. An Instagram post on Tuesday, casually broke the news that Pour Choice's doors are open for a test run. And...

www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
97 Rock

New Italian Restaurant Open in Downtown Pasco on North 4th Avenue

If you're craving Italian food, there's a brand new restaurant open in downtown Pasco!. Ciao Trattoria is an eatery featuring Italian and Mediterranean cuisine. It's NOW open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 am till 8 pm, and closed Sunday and Monday. The Menu. The Ciao Trattoria menu features a variety...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King decides to cut the coupons

Burger King is cutting coupons. Specifically, the fast-food chain has been reducing the frequency with which it uses paper coupons to get customers in the door. Apparently, company executives said, younger consumers don’t use them enough. Burger King wants to spend its money instead on offers that will actually get them in the door. “It’s been traditionally an important channel,” Jose Cil, CEO of Restaurant Brands International. “But its effectiveness has eroded over time, especially with younger consumers.”
RESTAURANTS
MIX 108

New Self-Pour Taproom Opening In Superior

Tap On Tower is set to open and become the first self-pour taproom in Superior, making it the second in the Twin Ports after the Duluth Tap Exchange which opened up back in 2019. According to DNT, the new taproom is set to open Friday, Oct. 15, at 1106 Tower...
SUPERIOR, WI
franchising.com

Mr Brews Taphouse Closes Out Record-Breaking Summer of Sales

October 14, 2021 // Franchising.com // BIRNAMWOOD, Wisc. - Mr Brews Taphouse proved to be the go-to destination for enjoying gourmet burgers and locally sourced craft beers during a hot summer day as the award-winning brand experienced record-breaking sales during the season. On average in July, the full-service craft brew...
FOOD & DRINKS
thevalleyledger.com

ARTSQUEST’S PALETTE & POUR RESTAURANT OPEN FOR DINNER AND A SHOW

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Warm up this fall and winter inside Palette & Pour, the new full-service bar and quick-service kitchen located on the first floor of the ArtsQuest Center. Guests can enjoy live music Wednesdays through Saturdays through the end of the year. “Live music pairs perfectly with delicious food...
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mills#Soda Fountain#Central Florida#Food Drink#The Pour Choice Taphouse#Pour Choice#Thai
veermag.com

Get a Taste of Smithfield at Red Point Taphouse

A welcoming sign in Smithfield: (L-R) Nick Hess, Julie Hess and Tim Ryan. Photo by Diane Catanzaro. Farm-to-table dining AND craft beer brewed on premises in a small-town historic building? Yes, please! If this sounds good to you, check out the Red Point Taphouse in Smithfield. Nick Hess and Derek Joyner connected as youth league baseball coaches in Smithfield, and are fans of craft beer. Tim Ryan been homebrewing since 1992 and has been a member of the Smithfield HAMS (Hop and Malt Society) homebrew club since 2014. Nick and Derek were tossing around the idea of opening a farm-to-table restaurant serving “elevated Southern” food, and beers with as much character as the food. They served up a pitch to Tim, he checked the signs, and wham, the idea was a veritable home run. Together these three teamed up to open the Red Point Taphouse in the summer of 2021.
SMITHFIELD, VA
whatnowatlanta.com

New Tapas Restaurant and Lounge, The Avenue, to Open in Hapeville

Yesterday, What Now Atlanta reported that Atlanta’s premiere comedy club, Uptown Comedy Corner, has relocated to 1155 Virginia Ave. in Hapeville. And they’re not the only ones with plans to turn up at the spot. Uptown, whose new home is in suite M on the second floor, will be neighbors...
HAPEVILLE, GA
cbs19news

The Front Porch opens additional space on Dale Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Front Porch has opened a new additional location on Dale Avenue. At an open house on Saturday morning, visitors were invited to take a tour of the new space, drink coffee and listen to some good music. The new location has six classrooms for...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
argonautnews.com

Venice Beach’s First Self-Pour Taproom Opens

Beach & Brew serves good food and a variety of drinks in a cozy setting. Longtime Westside residents and husband-and-wife-team Daryl and Gade Dishluk recently opened Beach & Brew, Venice’s first self-pour tap room. Located two blocks from the beach and Venice Fishing Pier, Beach & Brew’s menu is headed by Chef Jason Fullilove, featuring local ingredients and fresh seafood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Axios Charlotte

Board game cafe opens in Gibson Mill Market

Luck Factory Games, N.C.’s largest board game café with a library of more than 1,000 games, is now open in Concord’s Gibson Mill Market. Luck Factory is centrally located on the lower level of the market, directly underneath where food vendors will soon be, and across from High Branch Brewing. Why it matters: Think of Gibson […] The post Board game cafe opens in Gibson Mill Market appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
RESTAURANTS
theroanoker.com

The Longest Soft Opening in Restaurant History

The story below is from our November/December 2021 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The owner of Martin’s and Sidecar shares the secret to his success behind multiple Dining Awards wins. (Hint: it’s his great staff!) With a combined total of 16 awards between Sidecar and...
ourcommunitynow.com

Fall Fun Is Brewing at DC's First Self-Serve Taphouse

Pumpkin beer, pizza, patio hangs galore! See what's on tap for a spooky season at Navy Yard's Tap99. Pumpkin patches and hayrides are some of our favorite fall traditions, but they can be harder to find in cities like D.C. You know a fall tradition that is easy to find in a city? Sipping brews on a patio. And this Navy Yard taphouse proves autumn bliss for Washingtonians is never out of reach!
RESTAURANTS
orlandoweekly.com

Italian chain Spoleto returning to Orlando as a ghost kitchen

Last year we wrote about the closing of all the Orlando area locations of Italian destination Spoleto, but it looks like the fast-casual restaurant is rising from the metaphorical grave as a ghost (kitchen) locally. In spring of 2020, the Brazil-based Italian chain abruptly shuttered all Central Florida outposts abruptly...
ORLANDO, FL
stlmag.com

Cat Heaven Café opens in the Bevo Mill neighborhood

When a bar turns into a cat café in 2021, one might assume that it’s due to the pandemic. For Shot Heaven bar, however, it wasn’t just the pandemic that led owner Dan Manchanda to transform the South City bar into Cat Heaven Café (5233 Gravois). It was also a stroke, and ironically, given the bar’s name, gunshots fired in December 2020.
RESTAURANTS
bungalower

Milkhouse now in soft open

Foxtail’s long-awaited Milkhouse (Instagram | Website) project is now in a soft-open phase in the former home of Beer and Tobacco Outlet, at 201 N. Bumby Avenue [GMap] in the Milk District. The new bar/eatery/ice cream hall/coffee shop is home to a number of local brands like Kelly’s Homemade Ice...
RESTAURANTS
orlandoweekly.com

The food fizzles at JW Marriott's new rooftop lounge Illume

Illume, the new Japanese-fusion lounge at the JW Marriott Bonnet Creek, is a vibe. The moment you exit the elevator on the ninth floor, you might wonder if you took a wrong turn and ended up in the spa instead. Low lighting, soft music, staff speaking in hushed tones — are we here for a massage or a meal?
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy