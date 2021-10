Following the UK’s exit from the EU, Emmanuel Macron saw an opportunity to make France the key player in the bloc. With Germany hamstrung by its history and the departure of Angela Merkel as chancellor, President Macron sought the leadership of the union by proposing greater integration. It is deeply ironic, therefore, that the EU has not supported France’s hard line over fishing rights in the Channel and yet, rather than accept the consensus, Mr Macron is determined to pursue a unilateral course of action.

POLITICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO