CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The top photographs from the World Pano awards

By Emma Featherstone
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurious travellers have spent a long period cut off from the world’s wonders. Photography served as a balm for that loss. Yet the majesty of a scene – perhaps somewhere grand, or perhaps somewhere quotidian – can now inspire us to plan our next trip. In a single snap,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

This otherworldly landscape wins the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards

The 12th EPSON International Pano Awards has just announced its winners, and just as always, it’s a stunning collection of panoramic photos. The 2021 winner is Joshua Hermann with a series of landscapes that look like they were captured on another planet. But the shortlisted photos are nothing less impressive, awaking our longing for traveling and exploring the world.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Digital Photography Review

Slideshow: The incredible images that won the 2021 Epson International Pano Awards

Today, the Epson International Pano Award winners were announced for the 2021 competition. 5,378 entries from 1,245 professional and amateur photographers in 97 countries were submitted this year, an impressive feat given the worldwide pandemic. Joshua Hermann was the Overall Winner with his images of the swamps and marshlands in Louisiana, USA.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Connecticut Public

A photographer marries the worlds above and below the water in a single frame

The ocean surface is the thinnest of lines between two worlds—"molecular thin"— underwater photographer David Doubilet calls it. Below is what Jacques Cousteau called "the silent world," a realm as alien as outer space with galaxies of fish and kaleidoscopic corals as spectacular as the burst of a supernova. Above lies the world of human habitation with the clang and clatter of cars, factories, and fishing fleets, all of which imperil the world below.
PHOTOGRAPHY
petapixel.com

The Royal Photographic Society Unveils its 2021 Award Winners

The Royal Photographic Society (RPS), now in its 143rd year, has announced the 2021 recipients of its prestigious accolades, recognizing talents working across both still and moving images. Founded in 1853, RPS is one of the world’s oldest photographic societies, supported in its efforts by its patron Her Royal Highness...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
montereycountyweekly.com

Monterey-based photographer Ralph Pace’s powerful wildlife images earn him a major international award.

For Ralph Pace, the journey into photography started not with a love of images but a love of the ocean. He earned a graduate degree in marine conservation from the Scripps Institute of Oceanography, spent time in Costa Rica rescuing sea turtles. In Escondido, Mexico, he successfully advocated to stop a marina project that would have ruined a mangrove lagoon – a critical sea turtle nesting habitat – by demonstrating the economic value of a surf break.
MONTEREY, CA
ArchDaily

The Vanceva® World of Color Awards™ 2020

An honourable mention for OMA’s Taipei Performing Arts Centre celebrates the textural power of subtly shaded glass. In his early 20th century writings, the poet-architect, Paul Scheerbart, forecasted extravagant forms of glazed architecture that broke free from the emerging modernist mould. He imagined something futuristic and fantastical – decorating our metropolises with tantalisingly tilting, kaleidoscopic colour rather than the sober-hued vertical planes we have come to know. His architectural collaborator, Taut, attempted to realise some of his imaginings in his 1914 Glass Pavilion at the Werkbund exhibition in Cologne. ‘When there is more glass everywhere,’ Scheerbart wrote, ‘fireworks will be transformed; thousands of reflection effects will be possible.’
DESIGN
mymodernmet.com

Never-Before-Seen Photos From Top Wildlife Photographer Reveal the Fragile Beauty of Nature

South African wildlife photographer Chris Fallows has spent 30 years traveling the world to document the animal kingdom. From great white sharks to African elephants, Fallows has photographed some of the most majestic animals on the planet. Now, with his The 11th Hour collection, he's putting some of his best, never-before-scene images on display. The collection captures the beauty of these animals while, at the same time, tells the stories of the environmental pressures they are facing.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Photographer#Antarctica#New South Wales#Weather#Uae#Finsteraarhorn
TheConversationCanada

Spirit photography captured love, loss and longing

Photography has always had a relationship to haunting as it shows not what is, but what once was. The process whereby light must bounce off the subject and back towards the camera suggests that photographs have touched and carry a trace of what is shown. Scholars of fields from anthropology to art history have explored the association between photographs and ghosts. This association is exaggerated by spirit photography, which are portraits that visually reunite the bereaved with their loved ones — a phenomenon I attribute to the creative innovation of a Boston woman in 1861. Modern readers may be preoccupied...
PHOTOGRAPHY
buzzfeednews.com

A Photographer Captures American Protests — And Iconic Images From Jan. 6

You may know Mel D. Cole from his music photography — he has photographed SZA, Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and more. You may also know him from his stunning, unforgettable images as one of the photographers on the ground with the crowd at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Cole’s photographs of that day stood out to me on Instagram as I, along with many Americans, watched as a mob broke into the Capitol building. His beautiful black-and-white images put the violence and chaos into stark reality. I wasn’t the only one who noticed — Jamie Lee Curtis, the actor and writer, also shared Cole’s work that day. The two met on Instagram, and Curtis wrote the preface for his new book, American Protest: Photographs 2020-2021.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

Oscars Race: Singapore Selects ‘Precious is the Night’ as Awards Contender

Singapore has selected Chinese-language thriller “Precious is the Night” as its contender in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards. The movie was directed by Taiwan-born Wayne Peng, one of the world’s leading commercials directors, as his first full length feature. Told from the perspective of a novelist who stumbles across the fragment of a story, the 1960s-styled set-up involves a handsome doctor who is having an affair with the starlet that he attends to. Both end up dead, and perhaps only the writer can supply the identity of the murderer. The cast is headed by Chuando Tan who plays...
MOVIES
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Switzerland
Daily Mail

Prince Albert applied for 'sovereign immunity' in battle to fight claims he fathered a THIRD love child before marrying wife Charlene - which is going to court 'imminently' after an eight-month delay

Prince Albert of Monaco has 'applied for sovereign immunity' in his court battle to fight claims he fathered a third love child before marrying Princess Charlene. The 63-year-old prince, who already supports two illegitimate children, is alleged to have had a relationship with a Brazilian woman which resulted in a daughter in 2005.
WORLD
HOLAUSA

Princess Charlene of Monaco to undergo ‘final operation’

Princess Charlene of Monaco underwent her “final operation” in South Africa on Friday. In a statement, the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation South Africa said, “Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco will be placed under general anaesthetics for her final procedure taking place today.”. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlene shares devastating news as she recovers from final operation

Princess Charlene of Monaco shared some heartbreaking news as she continues to recover from an operation in South Africa. The 43-year-old royal revealed on Instagram that her beloved pet dog had suddenly passed away. Sharing a photo of herself and her pup taken last Christmas, Charlene wrote: "My little Angel died last night, she was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace [broken heart emoji]."
WORLD
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy