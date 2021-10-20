The top photographs from the World Pano awards

You may know Mel D. Cole from his music photography — he has photographed SZA, Erykah Badu, A$AP Rocky, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé, and more. You may also know him from his stunning, unforgettable images as one of the photographers on the ground with the crowd at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Cole’s photographs of that day stood out to me on Instagram as I, along with many Americans, watched as a mob broke into the Capitol building. His beautiful black-and-white images put the violence and chaos into stark reality. I wasn’t the only one who noticed — Jamie Lee Curtis, the actor and writer, also shared Cole’s work that day. The two met on Instagram, and Curtis wrote the preface for his new book, American Protest: Photographs 2020-2021.

PHOTOGRAPHY ・ 2 DAYS AGO