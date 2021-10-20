CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Technology saves us: Oxford sees a $26 trillion gain from net zero

By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEliminate the word "cost" from the net zero lexicon. The relevant concept is how much we gain. A team of mathematicians at Oxford University has carried out the world’s best study so far of the economic windfall to be had from a turbo-charged decarbonisation based on unstoppable leaps and bounds in...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sunak offers help to low-paid workers, pubs and businesses as economy recovers

Rishi Sunak promised to address the rising cost of living as he reaped the benefits of a stronger-than-expected recovery from the economic hit of Covid-19.The Chancellor pledged a major increase in public spending, tax cuts for businesses, and investment to create a “new economy” based on high skills and wages following the pandemic.After widespread condemnation of the decision to cut £20 a week from Universal Credit, Mr Sunak set out plans to reform the benefit to enable claimants to earn more without losing as much of it – a measure he claimed amounts to a £2 billion tax cut for...
BUSINESS
New York Post

Why destroy our economy to cut emissions — when China and India are spewing away?

President Joe Biden and “special climate envoy” John Kerry’s upcoming trip to the UN Climate Change Conference in Scotland will test what this administration cares about more: lecturing American suburbanites in front of world leaders — or actually confronting the globe’s most serious environmental problems. Because if it’s the latter,...
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

Infographic: The Road To Net Zero

Out of the 137 countries pledging carbon neutrality, only 60 have put those pledges into written form via a concrete law or policy document. So while Australia's long-awaited commitment to net zero by 2050 in the days leading up to the COP26 global climate summit was seen as admirable and a way to ease tensions with its biggest strategic partners the U.S. and UK, it's still only perceived as a promise lacking concrete details. Even for the countries with concrete timeframes and policies in place, it's still a long way to go as our chart indicates.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Rishi Sunak
The Independent

Inflation worries emerge as former PM May leads Tory calls for low-tax approach

Theresa May led calls for Rishi Sunak to return to a low-tax, fiscally prudent economic approach amid worries over the impact of inflation.The Conservative former prime minister welcomed several announcements in the Budget including the Universal Credit taper rate cut, and agreed with the Chancellor that the UK must “start to build the new economy” post-Covid.But she said the future needs “sure foundations” and acknowledged there are “headwinds” which mean many people are finding it “difficult to manage today”.MPs heard inflation was 3.1% in September while Mr Sunak said it is “likely to rise further” and noted the Office...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sunak prepares to deliver Budget for a ‘new economy’

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use his Budget to set out plans for a post-coronavirus economy, boosted by better-than-expected forecasts but against a backdrop of a rising cost of living.Mr Sunak, who posed for the traditional photos outside No 11 Downing Street before heading to Parliament, will hail a “new age of optimism” as the economy recovers from the pandemic hit.The Chancellor is set to strike an upbeat tone as he talks about building a “stronger economy of the future”, with the promise of rising wages, cash for the NHS and investment in regional transport projects.Mr Sunak’s spending plans are likely...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Freeports of no economic benefit says Treasury watchdog, in damning verdict

Freeports will fail to boost the UK economy, the Treasury watchdog says, in a damning verdict on Rishi Sunak’s flagship policy.Eight English ports are being granted controversial tax breaks – to “generate trade and jobs”, the chancellor has claimed – at a cost of £200m, in what has been hailed as a benefit from Brexit.But the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has dismissed the claim in its assessment of the budget and spending review, in an embarrassment to ministers.“We have assumed that the main effect of the freeports will be to alter the location rather than the volume of economic...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Production#Energy Industry#Net Gain#Energy Supply#Oxford University#Ark Invest
The Independent

UK economy to regain pre-Covid peak at year-end – OBR

Britain’s economy will recover faster than expected from the pandemic with unemployment and ballooning debt levels also lower than first feared, according to the UK fiscal watchdog.The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has said it now believes the economy will return to its pre-Covid level at the “turn of the year”, around six months earlier than predicted in March, as it delivered a raft of economic upgrades.Predicted long-term scarring effects of Covid-19 on the economy have also been scaled back by the independent forecaster, which has revised it down from 3% to 2%.But the OBR figures also revealed pain in...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Council tax to soar as costs of social care and Covid rise

Council tax receipts could be £12.1 billion higher in five years than they were at the turn of the decade as local authorities grapple with the costs of Covid and rising social care bills. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) said on Wednesday that it expected revenues from the tax to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The drinks are on me, declares Rishi Sunak in Budget spending spree

Rishi Sunak on Wednesday announced plans for Government spending at levels not seen since the late 1970s as he declared that the Conservatives were now the "real party of public services". The Chancellor used improved economic figures to increase spending in every government department in a £150 billion spree that...
BUSINESS
The Independent

More people than ever before worried humans are ruining the planet, finds six-year global study

Across the world, people of all ages, genders, educational and cultural backgrounds are overwhelmingly concerned about the climate crisis, research shared exclusively with The Independent shows.Over the past six years, more than 181,000 people in 20 countries have been asked about the climate crisis in the largest study of its kind.On the cusp of the United Nations Cop26 summit, where global leaders must negotiate more meaningful and critical climate action, the findings reveal that an ever-growing number worry about the damage being done to the planet. Among the findings:Some 78 per cent of people worry about human-driven damage...
ADVOCACY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
Country
China
Telegraph

£1bn Budget boost for electric car charging and production

More than £1bn has been allocated in the Budget to boost electric car charging and manufacturing ahead of Britain’s 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars. About £830m will go towards “electrification of UK vehicles and their supply chains, to support investment in zero emission vehicle manufacturing, battery gigafactories and the electric vehicle supply chain”. Another £620m was allocated for public charging in residential areas and plug-in vehicle grants.
CARS
The Independent

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India s federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav.India — the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States — is committed to “being part of the solution” at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Yadav said. India is among the few countries on course to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Brexit will hit economy harder than Covid, says OBR chairman

The impact of Brexit on the UK economy will be worse than that caused by the Covid pandemic, according to the chairman of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Richard Hughes said the OBR had assumed leaving the European Union would "reduce our long run GDP by around 4 per cent".
BUSINESS
AFP

Warming world in the balance at knife-edge climate summit

Billed as a chance for humanity to save itself from climate catastrophe, the United Nations COP26 summit starting Sunday will task world leaders with turning ambitions to restrain global heating into the actions needed to slash greenhouse gas emissions. With just over one degree Celsius warming so far after 150 years of burning fossil fuels, the world is experiencing a rapid-fire onslaught of weather disasters supercharged by climate change. Since the last UN conference in 2019, record-shattering wildfires have scorched across Australia, Western Europe and the United States; North America has sizzled in a once-in-a-thousand-year heatwave; and extreme rainfall has caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. Experts warn that only transformative action will help stave off far more devastating climate impacts, not just for humanity but most life on Earth.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Under the positivity, Rishi Sunak offered little to businesses and households ahead of a tough winter

Despite a notable return of facemasks on the government frontbench, Sunak sought to step out of the shadow of the pandemic and herald a “new age of optimism”. The government, he said, had done whatever it took – and would switch its focus to many of the pledges on which it was elected two years ago. But this Budget was designed not only to draw a line under the last 18 months – Rishi Sunak seemed determined to reverse the austerity policies which so defined George Osborne’s long tenure as chancellor.The 2019 pledge to level up was – he told...
WORLD
Telegraph

Letters: The Test and Trace fiasco is an example of big government at its worst

SIR – The NHS Test and Trace debacle (report, October 27) encapsulates everything that is wrong with big government. Taxpayers’ money has been squandered, with no one taking responsibility for the consequences, while the Government has taken the public for fools by continuing to parrot its “world-beating” nonsense. Boris Johnson...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Why the Science Museum must work with energy giants

It is estimated that around 785 million people in the developing world have no access to electricity. This impacts progress on health, education and equality. As countries such as India bring power to more of their citizens, their energy needs will grow. Where that energy comes from matters very much. To...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy