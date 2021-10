A Paris museum on Tuesday exhibited over a dozen colonial-era treasures taken from Benin, the last time they will be shown in France before being handed back in a landmark gesture. The 26 pieces, from a trove of objects snatched by French forces in 1892, are being shown for just six days at the Quai Branly museum before being shipped to the West African country later this month. The decision to return them follows growing calls in Africa for European countries to return the colonial spoils from museums. The move is part of a drive by French President Emmanuel Macron to improve his country's image in Africa, especially among young people.

MUSEUMS ・ 1 DAY AGO