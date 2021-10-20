Honoring Native American heritage

I’m a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, but, like many Oklahomans I’m sure, I’m not as connected to that part of my heritage and ancestry as I’d like to be. Several generations back, my ancestors chose not to affiliate with our tribe, and while I don’t know the exact reasoning, I can guess that during a time of forced assimilation when their ancestry and cultural ways were maligned and dehumanized, it may have felt easier to them to disassociate from our tribe, though that realization and the consequential breech in the passing down of our history and heritage breaks my heart. Along with my mother, my family is on a journey to reconnect to our rich culture and teach my children the history lessons I didn’t learn in school so they can take proud ownership and be good stewards of their Choctaw heritage.

CHOCTAW, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO