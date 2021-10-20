CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Honoring Native American heritage

Brookings Register
 9 days ago

Traditionally, October and November have been two months that South Dakota celebrates and honors Native American heritage. During that time, we have many opportunities to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories, and to acknowledge the important contributions, achievements, and sacrifices of Native people. Many Americans know...

brookingsregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Brookings Institution

Politics and the pandemic in Latino and Native American communities

This episode features an interview with an expert who calls immigration and the Latino vote a golden opportunity for Democrats in 2022. Gabriel Sanchez is a David M. Rubenstein Fellow in Governance Studies at Brookings and a professor of political science at the University of New Mexico. In the interview, he discusses a range of policy issues including why COVID-19 has had such a devastating impact on Latino families, why vaccination rates are so high in Native American communities, and why immigration policy remains so important headed into the midterm elections. Sanchez is also Founding Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Endowed Chair in Health Policy and director of the Center for Social Policy at the University of New Mexico.
IMMIGRATION
vsuspectator.com

Letter to the Editor: Team Names Offensive to Native Americans

On 29 September 2021, an opinion piece was published in The Spectator that was entitled “Are You Offended by These Team Names or Just Bored.” The article manifested the same patronizing spirit that the title promised. The supposition was that the controversy regarding the use of Native American imagery and titles was much ado about nothing. This is not the opinion held by the majority of the very people objectified by these racist and demeaning practices. We write as the Coordinator and a Professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies to provide a voice for what we see as our constituents in this matter.
NFL
metrofamilymagazine.com

Commemorating Native Heritage Month in OKC & Beyond

I’m a proud member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, but, like many Oklahomans I’m sure, I’m not as connected to that part of my heritage and ancestry as I’d like to be. Several generations back, my ancestors chose not to affiliate with our tribe, and while I don’t know the exact reasoning, I can guess that during a time of forced assimilation when their ancestry and cultural ways were maligned and dehumanized, it may have felt easier to them to disassociate from our tribe, though that realization and the consequential breech in the passing down of our history and heritage breaks my heart. Along with my mother, my family is on a journey to reconnect to our rich culture and teach my children the history lessons I didn’t learn in school so they can take proud ownership and be good stewards of their Choctaw heritage.
CHOCTAW, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
theobserver.com

Kearny UNICO honors Columbus, Italian heritage

Kearny UNICO, along with Kearny Mayor Alberto G. Santos and members of the Town Council, gathered Saturday, Oct. 9, at the statue of Christopher Columbus to honor him. Chapter President Annamarie Latushko welcomed everyone to the ceremony and presented brief remarks. Santos thanked the chapter for their service to the community. The featured speaker was Joseph Sorbera, the chapter’s newest member, who spoke of faith, family and food and the importance of each in shaping the Italian American experience and culture in America. Afterward, a new Italian flag was raised. Following the flag raising, a wreath was placed at. the statue.
KEARNY, NJ
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Legacy honors Hispanic Heritage with cultural celebration

Continuing a celebration of Hispanic heritage, Tyler ISD’s Tyler Legacy High School hosted a student-led event on Wednesday night to honor the different Hispanic cultures of students and staff. The event was personalized through representation of the countries from students and staff, demonstrating the variety of cultures at Tyler Legacy.
TYLER, TX
US News and World Report

Native Americans Share Stories of Boarding School Sorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Violet Catches remembers her mother, Mabel, crying after asking if she went to the Indian Boarding School after hearing her grandmother say she was taken from them long ago. Catches, an elder from Cherry Creek, said her mother was named after her mother’s aunt, Mabel...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Brookings Register

Defending rural America

Democrats in Washington have forgotten about the folks who are putting food on their dinner tables every night. Our farmers and ranchers feed the world, and instead of strengthening the agricultural economy, Democrats are proposing a multi-trillion dollar spending bill that prioritizes coastal elites ahead of rural Americans. And I...
AGRICULTURE
US News and World Report

Philadelphia School Works to Return Native American Remains

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The School District of Philadelphia is working to repatriate Native American skeletal remains found in a high school classroom closet this summer. A letter sent to parents of Central High School students Friday said the “human skeletal item” was previously used as a teaching aid and dated back to the 1850s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
US News and World Report

Southern Miss Displays Flags for Native American Nations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The University of Southern Mississippi is now displaying flags to recognize students enrolled there from six Native American nations. The flags were dedicated during a ceremony Oct. 15 in the student union building. They are for the Jena Band of Choctaw Indians, the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, the United Houma Nation, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the White Earth Nation of the Ojibwe Tribe.
HATTIESBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Brookings Register

Steenson, Rolling Thunder honored for patriotism

BROOKINGS – Local Americanism Chairman Jan Olson, along with committee member Kerry Cappel, spend numerous hours driving around the Brookings community in order to recognize citizens who are honoring the country and flag. Citizens are sent certificates when the criteria for recognition are met. Last month the VFW Auxiliary recognized...
BROOKINGS, SD
Minnesota Reformer

The Founding Fathers had quarantines and vaccine mandates | Essay

President Joe Biden has mandated vaccines for a large part of the American workforce, a requirement that has prompted protest from those opposed to the measure. Meanwhile, a similar move in New York City to enforce vaccinations has resulted in more than a dozen businesses’ being fined for flouting the rules. The basic idea behind […] The post The Founding Fathers had quarantines and vaccine mandates | Essay appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Places in the United States with Native American meanings

Places in the United States with Native American meanings. The second Monday in October marks Indigenous Peoples' Day, a holiday honoring Native American people and culture. Ever since the first Columbus Day in 1792—and especially since the late 20th century when the observance became an official national holiday—Indigenous people have protested against the holiday, also the second Monday of October. The European colonial settling of America, beginning with Christopher Columbus, resulted in a genocide of Native Americans, with survivors forced to assimilate without rights or citizenship until the early 20th century.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy