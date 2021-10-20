Kate Beckinsale reveals the reason for her recent hospitalization

KATE BECKINSALE TALKS HOSPITAL TRIP: Kate Beckinsale opened up about getting rushed to the hospital last month for a back injury on Monday’s The Late Late Show With James Corden. “I was doing a very intense emotional drama and not running up walls or anything,” she said. “I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything.” Actually getting to the hospital was a drama: “Eventually an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a, sort of, sausage, and put me on a gurney.” Thankfully, she is on the mend.

