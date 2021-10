By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics tip off their 2021-22 season tonight in New York. Boston lightly tapped the reset button over the offseason for a soft reboot, rather than ripping the cord out of the wall and completely starting over. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown remain the pillars of the franchise. Brad Stevens is now in the front office in place of the retired Danny Ainge, while first-year head coach Ime Udoka is at the helm on the bench. Gone is Kemba Walker, who is home in New York, with Marcus Smart set to take over at...

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO