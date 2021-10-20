CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

LETTERS: The sound of freedom is music to my ears

News Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI was out at St. Andrews State Park recently when a pair of Tyndall jets came screaming over. As they...

www.newsherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Reflector

A letter to my home

Oxford defines home as “the place where one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household.” It would ring true for most people to say that home is more than just the four walls you grew up within. Home is many things, many places and people. Home is Ann’s Thai on a Tuesday night with friends after all the fields are cleared and the gym lights are shut off. Home is parents who ask about every match and audition even if they don’t quite understand your reply. It’s found in the teachers who let you stay in their room after class because they know you’re overwhelmed with deadlines and applications. It’s the smiling eyes above the masked face of a stranger passed in the school hallway, a thought shared through that knowing glance. Home is the hidden curve before you cross Cypress Creek bridge. I smell it in the fields being burnt at the end of the harvest season. I taste it in a Buck’s Corner rainbow ice cream cone after school.
OXFORD, NC
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Torres will fight for our community's freedom

To the editor -- My husband and I live here in the Yakima Valley and are looking to grow and build our family here. This means we want those in local office who will fight for our community and fight for our freedom. Autumn Torres is willing to fight for our community and fight for our freedom -- including our medical freedom. She has raised her family here and is seeing her children now raise their families here.
YAKIMA, WA
News Herald

LETTER: We need vaccines for all

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a possible third dose, unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government. — Alvin Blake, Panama City. To...
PANAMA CITY, FL
Wichita Eagle

Letters to the editor on the riverfront, vaccines, freedoms and mail service

The Washington Post did a piece on Julie Bargmann with the University of Virginia and DIRT studio. She just won the Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize for her work in repurposing contaminated urban sites based on their historical significance and reusing as many materials as possible to create communal open space.
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets
News Herald

Shatter your fall decorating plans with these new Panama City-made glass pumpkins

PANAMA CITY — When it comes to picking a perfect pumpkin this fall, one local art studio is offering a menagerie that will make your choice crystal clear. Panama City Hot Glass, 100 Harrison Ave., has blown more than 500 glass pumpkins for its inaugural pumpkin patch. The studio, which opened early this year, is offering pieces that feature curly stems atop plumed globes of a variety of colors and sizes.
PANAMA CITY, FL
News Herald

Trick or treat on a Sunday? When should the Panama City area celebrate Halloween?

PANAMA CITY — Halloween is just a few days away, which means lots of costumes, candy, and trick-or-treating will fill the streets of Bay County. Everyone knows Halloween is celebrated on Oct. 31 each year, but this year it will fall on Sunday for the first time since 2010. However, it’s been debated among some whether trick-or-treaters should go out on Saturday night instead — given that Sunday is the day before a new school week and is a time when many people attend church services.
PANAMA CITY, FL
News Herald

'Dead fish here and there all week:' Red tide in Panama City Beach area intensifies

PANAMA CITY BEACH — There is no question that the intrusive algae bloom known as red tide has once again contaminated local waters. Those walking along the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday near Shell Island might have noticed scores of dead marine life scattered across the sand and intertwined with seaweed, creating a scene that almost looks as if a shipment of fish was randomly abandoned by a merchant.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
News Herald

UNDERCURRENTS: Spooky tales in Panama City with an element of truth

PANAMA CITY — If there’s one thing I appreciate, it’s honesty in my ghost tour stories. My wife and I recently visited Savannah, Georgia, which is touted as one of the “most haunted places” in the U.S. — usually by companies and individuals who provide tours of the town. And there is some truth hidden under the surface, as many of the squares started out as burial grounds for one downtrodden population or other. Large parts of the town were simply built over these graveyards rather than relocating the dead.
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy