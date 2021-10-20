LETTERS: The sound of freedom is music to my ears

Oxford defines home as “the place where one lives permanently, especially as a member of a family or household.” It would ring true for most people to say that home is more than just the four walls you grew up within. Home is many things, many places and people. Home is Ann’s Thai on a Tuesday night with friends after all the fields are cleared and the gym lights are shut off. Home is parents who ask about every match and audition even if they don’t quite understand your reply. It’s found in the teachers who let you stay in their room after class because they know you’re overwhelmed with deadlines and applications. It’s the smiling eyes above the masked face of a stranger passed in the school hallway, a thought shared through that knowing glance. Home is the hidden curve before you cross Cypress Creek bridge. I smell it in the fields being burnt at the end of the harvest season. I taste it in a Buck’s Corner rainbow ice cream cone after school.

OXFORD, NC ・ 14 DAYS AGO