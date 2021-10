Ever wonder how to save more when buying towels in bulk? Many different elements contribute to the cost and the construction of wholesale towels for hotels, resorts, and other businesses in the hospitality industry. Budgets are tighter than ever, which means that businesses are looking for more ways to save money on wholesale towels without sacrificing any quality. If that sounds like a near-impossible balancing act, read on to learn what to look for in a towel, you can make the most cost-effective choices.

