Topic - Hotel Opening Copenhagen

Opening in preview on November 9th, 2021, The Reykjavik EDITION will set a new standard as the city's first truly luxury hotel experience, combining the best of the Icelandic capital with the personal, intimate and individual experience that the EDITION brand is known for. The result is a vibrant and sophisticated urban hub with 253 rooms, an outstanding line-up of bars, signature restaurant and nightclub and, in true EDITION style, the introduction of a new kind of modern social wellness concept. In the land of hot springs, mineral waters and natural fjords, this creative innovation, visceral emotional experience and authenticity of Ian Schrager, together with Marriott International's long-standing operational expertise and global reach, results in a totally distinct offering that further boosts Reykjavik's growing allure as a world class international cosmopolitan destination.
Comments / 0