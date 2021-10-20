CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Topic - Hotel Opening Copenhagen

hotelnewsresource.com
 9 days ago

NH Collection Copenhagen is located in a unique...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

Comments / 0

Related
kaspersky.com

Whirlwind Copenhagen.

This brief fieldtrip report will be a short one, since I was in the Danish capital in all just two-and-a-half days, and was busy with work mostly: four public speaking appearances, a slew of meetings, a dinner with clients… oh – and there was also my 56th birthday, which I managed to celebrate a little. As for micro-tourism, we’d two or three hours set aside for this in the itinerary, but, as luck would have it, it was raining cats and dogs and a gale was blowing at the allotted time: result – no micro-tourism; result of that – little to write here I’m afraid folks…
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

Como Hotels and Resorts to open first French property

The Como Group has announced plans for its first property in France, located in Puligny-Montrachet in the country’s Burgundy region. The group has purchased Hotel Le Montrachet – which is housed within an 18th century property situated around a village square – and plans to transform the hotel in phases.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

25 Hours Hotels to open property in Dubai

The 25 Hours Hotel group is set to open a new property in Dubai in December, marking its first hotel outside of Europe. 25 Hours Hotel One Central will be located adjacent to the Dubai World Trade Centre, and overlook both the Emirates Towers and The Museum of the Future.
HOME & GARDEN
hotelnewsresource.com

NH Collection Copenhagen Hotel Opens

NH Hotel Group opened its first five-star hotel in Denmark, set to expect 150,000+ guests a year from all over the world. NH Collection Copenhagen is located in a unique historical and sustainable building in the district of Christianshavn. NH Collection Copenhagen is one of only a few 5-star hotels...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christianshavn#Frederiksberg#Nh Collection Copenhagen
hotelnewsresource.com

149 Room Residence Inn by Marriott Playa Del Carmen Hotel Opens

Residence Inn by Marriott Playa del Carmen has officially opened its doors, with a prime location on the Federal Highway Cancun, Chetumal, and close proximity to world-renowned beaches and breathtaking views. Located in the Playacar complex, Residence Inn Playa del Carmen offers 149 pet-friendly spacious suites combining comfort and style...
LIFESTYLE
Southwest Virginia Today

New exhibit to open in Hotel Floyd's Satellite Gallery

The community is invited to join the Floyd Center for the Arts and Hotel Floyd on Friday evening (Oct. 15) to welcome four new artists whose work will fill the Satellite Gallery at the hotel. The exhibit will feature paintings by Alexandra Leonetti, pottery by Zenah Orndorff and Emily McKenna-Smith,...
FLOYD, VA
hotelnewsresource.com

Canopy by Hilton London City Hotel Opens

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Canopy by Hilton London City, the UK’s first Canopy by Hilton hotel. Set within the multi-million-pound Minories development close to Aldgate station, the hotel features 340 rooms. Simon Vincent, executive vice president and president, EMEA, Hilton, said: “Canopy by Hilton continues to...
HOME & GARDEN
Atlanta Magazine

Now Open: 3 new hotels around the Southeast that are worth checking out

Located in an 1883 Italianate mansion in the city’s Garden District, the revamped inn is a hip neighborhood hangout. Chef Michael Stoltzfus, best known for his work at nearby Coquette, runs the namesake restaurant and bar. Palm Beach. The sister hotel of Nantucket’s White Elephant, this Mediterranean-style property eschews Lilly...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Wallpaper*

Hermès celebrates craftsmanship in Copenhagen

An enlightening but by no means conclusive list of the time it takes to craft a single component in an exquisite Hermès creation spans clasps, leather and saddles. It took more than two years of research, for example, to ensure that the silversmithed clasp of the brand’s ‘Mosaïque au 24’ bag integrated perfectly into its soft leather flap.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ftnnews.com

Riu Hotels Open in Mauritius

RIU’s hotel complex in Mauritius, which includes the Riu Creole and Riu Le Morne, is reopening its doors to international customers after having been closed for over 18 months. The reopening is great news for the chain and for its employees in this country, who had been at a standstill...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Ian Schrager's The Reykjavik EDITION Hotel to Open in November

Opening in preview on November 9th, 2021, The Reykjavik EDITION will set a new standard as the city's first truly luxury hotel experience, combining the best of the Icelandic capital with the personal, intimate and individual experience that the EDITION brand is known for. The result is a vibrant and sophisticated urban hub with 253 rooms, an outstanding line-up of bars, signature restaurant and nightclub and, in true EDITION style, the introduction of a new kind of modern social wellness concept. In the land of hot springs, mineral waters and natural fjords, this creative innovation, visceral emotional experience and authenticity of Ian Schrager, together with Marriott International's long-standing operational expertise and global reach, results in a totally distinct offering that further boosts Reykjavik's growing allure as a world class international cosmopolitan destination.
LIFESTYLE
Hotel Online

KE Hotels Set for November Opening of Moxy Manchester City in the UK

Moxy Manchester City, a Marriott concept, from KE Hotels, will bring more style and socialising to Manchester’s Spinningfields as it opens a brand new 146-modern bedroom hotel, with a cool living room lobby and hip bar this November. A boutique hotel at heart, Moxy Manchester City is the life and soul of the party, ensuring guests have a good time from the minute they arrive.
LIFESTYLE
ftnnews.com

King Blue Hotel Opens in Toronto

Northland Properties celebrates an impressive company milestone with the opening of King Blue Hotel Toronto, marking the hospitality company's first hotel property in Toronto's entertainment district. A contemporary-modern luxury boutique hotel inspired by a district that invites people to explore some of the city's most beautiful restaurants, coolest bars, and...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Travel Trends: Second City Destinations - By Jen Cialfi

Travel is beginning to pick up, and more people are hitting the spots on their Destination Bucket Lists after the unforeseen travel break. More travel is great! But more tourists? Maybe not so much. If you’re looking to get your travel fix while avoiding the crowds (whether social distancing or preferring less people around in general), the latest trend of “second city” travel may be just what you’re looking for.
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

InterContinental Barcelona Hotel Opens

InterContinental Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of InterContinental Barcelona, the first luxury hotel to open in Barcelona this year situated in the heart of the Montjuïc district. Located southwest of the city, Montjuïc is a scenic hill that overlooks the harbour offering stunning views of Barcelona. The rich influence of the city's Jewish roots can be seen all over this thriving, cultural destination for visitors from around the globe, complete with national treasures including the Palau Nacional, an iconic palace built in 1929 that now houses the National Museum of Catalan Art.
LIFESTYLE
caribjournal.com

Guadeloupe’s LoBleu Hotel Is Open Again

One of the most charming hotels in the French Caribbean has officially reopened, Caribbean Journal has learned. LoBleu, the tiny boutique hotel on the island of Terre de Haut in Guadeloupe’s Les Saintes archipelago, began welcoming back guests this week. It’s the best place to stay on an island that’s...
TRAVEL
hotelnewsresource.com

IHG Signs Holiday Inn Express Rome - Airport

IHG Hotels & Resorts has signed a franchised agreement with Borealis Hotel Group to open Holiday Inn Express Rome - Airport. Planned to open in 2023, the project will be developed in Parco Leonardo by Fonte (Leonardo Caltagirone Group), one of Italy’s largest developer. This agreement builds growth momentum for...
LIFESTYLE
hotelnewsresource.com

Minor Hotels To Debut 2025 in Egypt with Oaks Hotels Resorts & Suites

Minor Hotels announced its upcoming debut in Egypt with the launch of a new build Oaks property. Scheduled to open in 2025, Oaks Egypt New Capital Apartments & Suites will be located in the heart of the Egyptian New Administrative Capital and will begin construction early next year. The property will bring a total of approximately 400 apartments and suites to the market in this fast-developing new administrative and financial capital.
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

Blossom Hotel Houston Extends New Opening Offer To Groups

The latest addition to Houston’s luxury hotel scene, Blossom Hotel Houston has launched a number of limited-time offers designed to help event organizers make the most of their meetings. From earning triple loyalty points and getting a rebate of up to 5% on the master bill to generous savings on audio-visual equipment and preferential rates on staff accommodation, MICE professionals looking to host their next event in Houston will find plenty to like.
LIFESTYLE
Time Out Global

An actual hotel on wheels is opening in the Hudson Valley

It's (finally) time to move on from glamping and embrace luxury hotel living... on wheels. New York-based startup Moliving Inc. created what it claims to be the first-ever hotel room "on wheels." The first model unit of the invention is scheduled to take up residence at the Hurley House, a luxury eco-resort in Hudson Valley, later this this winter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy