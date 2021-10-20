Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Scotty McCreery, Keb' Mo' and More

Hardy, whose given name is Michael Hardy, has risen up the country music ranks quickly within the past two years. Originally from Philadelphia, Mississippi, Hardy began his career as a songwriter after graduating with a degree in songwriting from Middle Tennessee State University outside Nashville. He soon began writing among country stars like Florida Georgia Line, and he co-wrote FGL's smash hit with Morgan Wallen, "Up Down." After the success of that song, Hardy was signed to Big Loud records and began making his own music. He released his Hixtape, Vol. 1 EP in 2019, which features duets with Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and many more. His full-length debut album, A Rock, was then released in 2020. In September 2021, Hardy announced that Hixtape, Vol. 2 will be released over the coming months.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO