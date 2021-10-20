CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wide Open Country's Six Pack: Scotty McCreery, Keb' Mo' and More

By Wide Open Country Staff
 7 days ago
Every week, the Wide Open Country team rounds up our favorite newly released country, folk, bluegrass and Americana songs. Here are six songs we currently have on repeat. "Good Strong Woman," Keb' Mo' (Feat. Darius Rucker) Keb' Mo' has lived in Nashville for 11 years now, positioning him to...

