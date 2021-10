After launching the new iPhone 13 series last month, Apple has now announced the all-new MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16 computers. Apple refreshed the MacBook Pro 13 and MacBook Air last year with their custom M1 silicon. Now, it’s time for the elder sibling — the MacBook Pro 16 — to transition from Intel to Apple’s ARM-based chipset. The MacBook Pro 16 is the most powerful MacBook in the line-up and has truly been a machine for the pros. This year, it’s getting even better with the new M1 Max Chip taking the performance to a whole new level. It also brings back Apple’s proprietary MagSafe charging and some useful ports from the 2015 MacBook Pro models. With this, Apple has now transitioned completely from Intel to its own silicon on the MacBook Pro series.

