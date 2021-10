InterContinental Hotels & Resorts today announced the opening of InterContinental Barcelona, the first luxury hotel to open in Barcelona this year situated in the heart of the Montjuïc district. Located southwest of the city, Montjuïc is a scenic hill that overlooks the harbour offering stunning views of Barcelona. The rich influence of the city's Jewish roots can be seen all over this thriving, cultural destination for visitors from around the globe, complete with national treasures including the Palau Nacional, an iconic palace built in 1929 that now houses the National Museum of Catalan Art.

