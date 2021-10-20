CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine

By STEVE KARNOWSKI Associated Press
Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration dealt a serious blow Wednesday to the proposed Twin Metals...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Biden administration refuses to follow science on wolves

The gray wolf’s miraculous recovery is a true success story. Unfortunately, President Joe Biden has chosen to ignore this success for reasons of political expediency. Preventing the extinction of an iconic species should be followed by delisting the formerly endangered species. Management should then return to the states. That’s what the Trump administration ordered last year, in compliance with rules clearly laid out in the Endangered Species Act. But today, the Biden administration is ignoring those rules and the science in order to score points with special interests.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Industry
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
Local
Minnesota Industry
krrw.com

Biden administration review of mining in BWCA draws mixed reaction

The Biden administration today announced it will review sulfide-ore copper mining next to the Boundary Waters–which could result in a 20-year ban on such mining in the region. Save the Boundary Waters Chair Becky Rom says this is a win for the environment…. “Pollution from sulfide-ore copper mining is nearly...
U.S. POLITICS
willmarradio.com

Senator Smith supports Biden hitting the brakes on MN copper-nickel mine

(Minneapolis, MN) -- U-S Senator Tina Smith is supporting the Biden administration's proposed two-year study on the safety of copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness. The Trump administration halted a previous mineral withdrawal study of the B-W-C-A in 2018. Smith said, "this wilderness is irreplaceable, and known not only to generations of Minnesotans as a special place but also across the world as a unique resource. I am determined to protect it." State Senators Tom Bakk of Cook, Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids are concerned the study puts the mining project at risk. They said in a joint statement, "shutting down the process completely is shortsighted and costly to the American worker."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Copper#Canoe#Ap#Twin Metals
WCCO News Talk 830

Biden shields Boundary Waters, deals blow to copper mine

The Biden Administration is launching a review that could ultimately block a mining company from constructing a copper-nickel mine just miles from Minnesota’s Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. The U.S Department of the Interior Department will look at an application from the U.S. Forest Service regarding a 20-year mining ban...
AGRICULTURE
minnesotareformer.com

Biden administration restricts mining near Boundary Waters

The Biden administration is pausing new copper-nickel mining leases near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness for two years and launching a study to consider a 20-year ban on mineral mining in the area, a move that could block the proposed Twin Metals mine near Ely. The restrictions, announced Wednesday,...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Metal Mining
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Reuters

Antofagasta to appeal U.S. plan to block Twin Metals copper mine

(Reuters) - Antofagasta Plc said on Wednesday it would ask U.S. officials to reconsider a proposed 20-year ban on mining in Minnesota’s Boundary Waters region, a plan announced last week that would block its Twin Metals copper and nickel project. The company called the moves by U.S. President Joe Biden’s...
METAL MINING
CNN

Tesla fans cry foul as Biden administration moves toward Autopilot regulations

Washington, DC (CNN) — The question of who will regulate cutting-edge driving technologies appears to be answered. For years, the US government hasn't regulated driver-assist systems like Tesla's Autopilot and GM's SuperCruise. Automakers can do as they please because there are no standards for these systems. But President Joe Biden's...
POLITICS
Times Daily

Israel OKs some 3,000 new settler homes, despite U.S. rebuke

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel approved about 3,000 new settler homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a day after the United States issued its strongest rebuke yet of such construction. It was the biggest announcement of settlement plans during the Biden administration. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
WORLD
Times Daily

Paid family leave falls out of Biden bill as tempers rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Democrats signaled a deal is within reach on President Joe Biden's big domestic bill but momentum fizzled and tempers flared late Wednesday as a paid family leave proposal fell out and a billionaires' tax appeared scrapped, mostly to satisfy a pivotal member of the 50-50 Senate.
U.S. POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Poll: More Americans, Led By Democrats And Independents, Are Increasingly Losing Faith In Biden To Pull The Economy Out Of A Nosedive

In one sense when he took office President Joe Biden was given a field of cushy political clover to walk through. Because of COVID-related fear and lockdowns, the high-octane Trump economy roared to a halt. Accordingly, once scientists better understood how to treat the virus, and the Trump administration ushered...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy