Biden administration move could block Minnesota copper mine

(Minneapolis, MN) -- U-S Senator Tina Smith is supporting the Biden administration's proposed two-year study on the safety of copper-nickel mining near the Boundary Water Canoe Area Wilderness. The Trump administration halted a previous mineral withdrawal study of the B-W-C-A in 2018. Smith said, "this wilderness is irreplaceable, and known not only to generations of Minnesotans as a special place but also across the world as a unique resource. I am determined to protect it." State Senators Tom Bakk of Cook, Dave Tomassoni of Chisholm and Justin Eichorn of Grand Rapids are concerned the study puts the mining project at risk. They said in a joint statement, "shutting down the process completely is shortsighted and costly to the American worker."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO