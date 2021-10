Colorado’s unemployment rate dipped in September, even as sluggish job gains weighed on economic growth. The state’s unemployment rate fell to 5.6 percent, down from 5.9 percent in August, according to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment. But at the same time, nonfarm payrolls grew by 5,100, marking the second month of anemic growth and a sharp decline compared to the spring and early summer. By comparison, Colorado added 17,500 jobs in May.

COLORADO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO