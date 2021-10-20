CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana coronavirus report

By MTFP Staff
Montana Free Press
Montana Free Press
 7 days ago
As of Wednesday, Oct. 20, the state reports that 1,059,563 doses of vaccine have been administered in Montana, and 499,292 Montanans — 54% of the eligible...

Montana Free Press

When self-harm leads to jail

POPLAR — When Maria Vega was a senior in high school in 2015, she found the body of one of her closest friends, who had died by suicide. A few days later, devastated by the loss, Vega tried to take her own life. After the attempt failed, she was arrested...
POPLAR, MT
Montana Free Press

Gianforte touts monoclonal antibody treatment, new Butte clinic

BUTTE — Gov. Greg Gianforte on Thursday announced a statewide effort to expand the availability of monoclonal antibody treatments as Montana continues to see high rates of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, primarily among unvaccinated residents. Speaking at a press conference at St. James Healthcare in Butte, Gianforte announced the opening...
BUTTE, MT
Montana Free Press

Martha Williams nominated to lead U.S. Fish and Wildlife

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it is nominating former Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks director Martha Williams to become director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. If confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Williams will become the second major Montana appointee to work under U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland.
U.S. POLITICS
Montana Free Press

UPDATED: Montana COVID FAQ

This story was originally published Oct. 11, 2021, and updated with additional information Oct. 19, 2021. The following recommendations are based on interviews with medical professionals in Montana. This article should not be construed as medical advice. Please consult with your physician before making any medical decisions. IS IT CALLED...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Public school enrollment shows fall uptick

Last fall and spring, Montana’s public school system reported notable declines in student enrollment attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that trend appears to be reversing as K-12 schools across the state have returned to in-person instruction despite the continued presence of the virus. According to preliminary data from the...
EDUCATION
Montana Free Press

Memo: GOP leadership limited in election integrity investigation

Late last month, 86 of Montana’s 98 Republican lawmakers sent a letter to Senate President Mark Blasdel and House Speaker Wylie Galt urging the creation of a special legislative committee to probe the security of Montana’s elections. A memo produced Friday by a staff attorney at the state’s Legislative Services Division now reveals that GOP leadership alone does not have the authority to heed the request of its caucus — at least not in the manner requested.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Montana Free Press

Montana’s border reopening to vaxxed Canadians

Officials along Montana’s northern border are celebrating the news that vaccinated Canadian citizens will be able to enter the United States for the first time in more than a year and a half starting in November. The border between the United States and Canada was closed to non-essential travel in...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Building on soil in Big Sandy

Wind and water have eroded Montana soils since the first plow turned earth on the Northern Plains more than 150 years ago, taking with them one of the state’s most important resources. Since then, tillage, plus the fertilizer and pesticides common in industrial agriculture, have continued to degrade the soil that agriculture depends on. With climate change threatening almost 25,000 Montana agricultural jobs in the next 50 years, many farmers, ranchers and researchers believe the status quo is no longer adequate. And though conventional farming continues to account for the overwhelming majority of Montana’s $4.6 billion ag sector, things are shifting.
BIG SANDY, MT
Montana Free Press

Betting on biochar in Bonner

On a 159-acre working forestland east of Bonner, Dave Atkins’ personal and professional interests overlap. There, in a stand of dry conifer forest populated with ponderosa pine, Douglas fir and the occasional western larch, Atkins tinkers with forest management techniques he’s learned over the past half-century in an effort to better equip his property for the changing conditions of the next 100 years.
BONNER-WEST RIVERSIDE, MT
Montana Free Press

Democrats challenge law restricting campus political activity

The Montana Democratic Party and the campaign committee of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester filed a lawsuit against Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen and Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan Tuesday challenging a new state law that restricts on-campus voter registration and signature gathering activity. The complaint, filed in federal...
MISSOULA, MT
Montana Free Press

Our COVID cocoon

HELENA — My unvaccinated 7-year-old son began hacking and sneezing in late September as the hospitals in our home state of Montana started buckling under the latest COVID surge. I took him to get tested when his symptoms wouldn’t go away. The cotton swab went up his nostrils and Thomas...
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press

Growing home in Ekalaka

The first thing to know about this town of a few hundred souls, the only incorporated municipality in a county of 3,300 square miles at Montana’s southeastern corner, is this: Getting here from just about anywhere else is a hell of a drive. It’s also a heavenly one, at least...
EKALAKA, MT
Montana Free Press

Nine ways to divide Montana

An effort to divide Montana into two districts for U.S. House elections over the next decade now has a set of nine finalist maps — and an unmistakable partisan divide. The maps were advanced this week by the Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission, which is up against a Nov. 14 deadline for drawing the new congressional districts. Commissioners, who said they adapted their proposals after reviewing dozens of unique maps submitted by members of the public, are looking for additional public feedback in the coming weeks.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Free Press is an independent, nonprofit source for in-depth local news, information, and analysis. We work independently and in collaboration with other news outlets around Montana to produce meaningful news stories that have an impact on the lives and livelihoods of local communities.

