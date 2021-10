Miami has lost seven straight games to Power 5 opponents dating back to 2020 coming off of a 45-42 heartbreaking loss to North Carolina on Saturday. The Hurricanes showed some grit in the second half after being down 31-17 at halftime to battle their way back with a chance to win the game before a Tyler Van Dyke pass was intercepted after being batted into the air at the line of scrimmage.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO