Gill Heart & Vascular Institute Affiliate Network follows UK HealthCare’s care everywhere playbook

These two words can perhaps be the best two words that you could say to someone who is clinically depressed. What you say to someone who is suffering from depression does not have to be profound, only that it comes from a place of compassion and acceptance. Most people who suffer from clinical depression feel alone and tend to withdraw from friends and family. This compounds the situation. They need to know that someone cares about their feelings and that they are not alone.

