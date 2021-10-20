Gill Heart & Vascular Institute Affiliate Network follows UK HealthCare’s care everywhere playbook

We joined hospital staff for a few days in September 2021 to document the reality of treating COVID-19 patients across the hospital system. This is chapter two in our ongoing series, “UK HealthCare: Voices from the Front Lines,” highlighting stories and perspectives from our front-line workers who have been caring for our sickest COVID-19 patients since March 2020. For more from this series, visit https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/covid-19/voices.
— UK HealthCare and Bourbon Community Hospital are announcing a collaboration to expand cardiovascular services to more Kentuckians. As the home-based community hospital in Paris, Bourbon Community Hospital’s established cardiovascular care services will be further enhanced by the collaboration with UK Gill Heart & Vascular Institute through the UK Gill Affiliate Network.
As COVID-19 cases fall nationally, a reprieve makes for a good time to revisit the shared need for crisis standards of care. The latest surge of COVID-19, brought on by the delta variant, renewed the need for hospitals in several states to invoke crisis standards of care due to patients overwhelming their facilities and resources.
These two words can perhaps be the best two words that you could say to someone who is clinically depressed. What you say to someone who is suffering from depression does not have to be profound, only that it comes from a place of compassion and acceptance. Most people who suffer from clinical depression feel alone and tend to withdraw from friends and family. This compounds the situation. They need to know that someone cares about their feelings and that they are not alone.
It can be scary when a kid seems to be out of control on a regular basis. Some parents may find ways to navigate these challenges with younger children, but as kids get older out-of-control behavior can become indicative of conduct disorder — a complicated and intense psychological condition. Psychiatrist...
A new program is training the next generation of healthcare workers in a field that's proved vital during the pandemic. The adult echocardiography program at the Cardiovascular Institute, located at Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital - Plano gives hands-on training on diagnostic imaging of the heart. A trained...
WESTON, W.Va. – Medical personnel from around the world have been working countless hours since the start of the pandemic. But, there’s one set of nurses and therapists that have been on the frontlines since day one taking care of patients. “We assess and treat patients with acute and chronic problems with their cardiopulmonary system. […]
PITTSBURGH – A team of vascular surgeons at Allegheny General Hospital (AGH), part of Allegheny Health Network (AHN), is one of the first in the country to advance the care of complex aortic aneurysms by utilizing a cutting-edge intra-operative positioning system (IOPS) by Centerline Biomedical. The minimally invasive, technology platform creates three-dimensional perspectives of the vascular system to improve navigation, quickly locate aortic aneurysms and precisely implant stent grafting to perform complex endovascular aortic interventions.
Healthcare Network dentist Dr. Alexander Ziegler has received certification to perform pediatric moderate sedation by The Florida Board of Dentistry. The certification allows Dr. Ziegler to administer oral sedation to pediatric patients who may suffer from severe dental anxiety, need several procedures to be done during a single visit, and/or have a medical, physical or emotional disability that limits their ability to understand directions and remain calm.
The Yale Institute for Global Health has invited Yale faculty to affiliate with the Institute in a bid to centralize global health research on campus. Founded in 2018, the Institute aims to support Yale faculty from the School of Medicine, the School of Public Health, the School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences who conduct global health research. Affiliated faculty will receive consultant review of their global health grant applications, mentions in YIGH communications, monthly newsletters, assistance with inclusion in the global health experts list for media requests and the ability to apply for the Spark Award and the Hecht Global Health Faculty Network Award.
Reducing unnecessary tests and treatments is one of the methods Australian researchers say can help lower overall healthcare carbon emission levels in the country. In a Perspective piece published in the Medical Journal of Australia, the authors highlight it could save Australia over 8000 kilotonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per year.
DENVER (CBS4) – A program to offer free sessions with a mental health professional to kids is coming online as Colorado deals with a crisis of children experiencing anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts. On Wednesday, IMatterColorado.org launched and is offering services to all kids in Colorado who could use help.
“There was need before and COVID just exacerbated the need,” said Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, a Democrat from Commerce City, who led the legislation establishing the program. “What I’m hoping is with this platform, with the opportunity for parents to be involved with kids in this process, that maybe it will...
Millions of people in the U.S. are already receiving booster shots, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved an additional dose of Pfizer for certain groups in late September. Now, the agency is scheduled to meet on Oct. 14 to discuss and vote on a third Moderna shot. Two days ahead of that meeting, the FDA published a report evaluating the safety and efficacy of Moderna's booster dose. The report utilizes data on booster shot side effects from a trial of nearly 200 recipients who were given an additional half-dose of the Moderna vaccine after two full doses.
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
Sen. Frank Blas Jr. asks Congressman San Nicolas for help in getting steady supplies of monoclonal antibody treatment. According to Sen. Frank Blas Jr, a COVID-positive resident died recently because of the lack of monoclonal antibody treatment. “It was disheartening to learn that on at least one occasion, an island...
Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
Dr. Marty Makary, Fox News Contributor, Surgeon, and A Professor Of Health Policy At The Johns Hopkins School Of Public Health joined the Guy Benson Show to talk about the John Hopkins led study on covid-19 natural immunity. Dr. Makary talked about the study saying,. “Yes. We’ve invited people on...
A Louisiana mother is threatening to sue, claiming that her 16-year-old son was vaccinated for COVID-19 while at his Jefferson Parish high school without her consent. Jennifer Ravain alleged that during a visit by an Oschner Health System mobile vaccination clinic to East Jefferson High School, her son was allowed to sign a consent form and receive a COVID-19 vaccination despite the Louisiana Department of Health requirement of a parent’s signature for persons under 18 being vaccinated, WWL-TV reported.
