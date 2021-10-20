Read full article on original website
Related
Britney Spears Reacts to Son Jayden’s Claims About Her Parenting: ‘Your Dad Hasn’t Had a Job in 15 Years’
Sharing her side. After Jayden James — the younger son of Britney Spears and Kevin Federline — spoke out about his relationship with his mother, the pop star has weighed in. “I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held...
Amal Clooney Gleams in Mirrored Green Dress & Sparkly Pumps With George Clooney at ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Premiere
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8: Infamous ‘Bachelor’ Star Shanae Ankney Will Appear
Shanae Ankney caused controversy on Clayton Echard's season of 'The Bachelor' and now the villain is headed to 'Bachelor in Paradise' for season 8.
‘Elemental’: Pixar Unveils Lead Voice Actors For Peter Sohn Film – D23 Expo
Disney’s Pixar today named the lead voice actors for its upcoming animated feature, Elemental. The film’s director Peter Sohn and producer Denise Ream, who previously collaborated on The Good Dinosaur, announced the castings, as they brought to the stage actors Mamoudou Athie (Jurassic World Dominion) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew). Inspired by Sohn’s childhood in New York, Elemental journeys alongside an unlikely pair, Ember (Lewis) and Wade (Athie), in a city where fire, water, land and air-residents live together. The fiery young woman and the go-with-the-flow guy are about to discover something elemental: how much they actually have in common. “The idea [for Elemental]...
Comments / 0