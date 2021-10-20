Read full article on original website
During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
Amal Clooney made a refreshing statement with George Clooney while at the world premiere of his new film, “Ticket to Paradise.” The romantic comedy, starring Clooney, Julia Roberts, Billie Lourd and Kaitlyn Dever, will be released in U.S. theaters on Oct. 21. While at the London premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square, the international human rights lawyer was formally dressed in a mint green dress. Her floor-length number featured a sleeveless silhouette with thin straps and a V-shaped neckline, given a glitzy spin when covered in shiny embroidered mirrors. Completing Amal’s outfit was a metallic gold leather clutch, as well...
With the Venice Film Festival and red carpet movie premieres in full swing, Michelle Pfeiffer just reminded us that her 2017 silver dress worn to the event simply can’t be beat! The Scarface icon, 64, shared a stunning video post on September 2...
The hairy half of ABC’s Beauty and the Beast special will have a beautiful singing voice, at least: Josh Groban will play the Beast in the upcoming 30th anniversary celebration, the network announced on Friday. The chart-topping singer — who also recorded a song for the 2017 Beauty and the Beast live-action film starring Emma Watson — joins H.E.R., who was announced as playing the role of Belle back in July. Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration is billed as a “reimagining” of the classic 1991 animated film, with a blend of animation and live-action performances to be taped in...
Will Arnett is getting animated again. The Ratatouille star is to voice the lead character in Win or Lose, Pixar’s first longform series for Disney+. He will voice the character of Coach Dan in the series, which follows a coed middle school softball team in the week leading up to their championship game. Written and directed by story artists Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, and produced by David Lally, Win or Lose is a comedy about love, rivalry and the challenges. It will air in 2023. The casting was announced at Disney’s D23 expo. More from Deadline'Elemental': Pixar Unveils Lead Voice Actors For Peter Sohn Film - D23 Expo'The Little Mermaid' Teaser: First Look At Halle Bailey In Disney's Live-Action Adaptation - D23'Snow White': Rachel Zegler & Gal Gadot Preview Marc Webb's Live-Action Remake For Disney - D23Best of DeadlineThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film FestivalVenice Film Festival Photo Gallery – Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody & Andrew Dominik Step Out For ‘Blonde’; Plus Cate Blanchett, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Hillary Clinton & More
