Hydrant repair & controlled water main shutdown will cause service disruptions out the road Oct. 29-30 The City and Borough of Juneau Utilities Division & Admiralty Construction crews will be performing a repair on a 10-foot deep fire hydrant in the vicinity of the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal. To guarantee the safety of work crews, the CBJ will be required to shut down the water main. Work crews will begin preliminary digging and damage investigation this Friday, October 29, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m. with the major amount of repair work occurring on Saturday, October 30, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Residents from the Auke Bay Ferry Terminal to Cohen Drive are likely to experience water service disruptions during these times.

1 DAY AGO