Take a Trip on Day of the Dead with Special Edible Gummies

By Bobby Guy
1049 The Edge
 7 days ago
Only one dispensary in Michigan has them and ours is one of only three states nationwide to offer a sweet marijuana edible treat on Dia de los Muertos. Lately, it occurs to me: what a long, strange trip it's been. -Grateful Dead, "Truckin'" Robert Hunter's words are as true...

Battle Creek, MI
ABOUT

1049 The Edge plays the best alternative and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1049theedge.com

