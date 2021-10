This Safety Requirements publication takes into account and incorporates developments relating to site evaluation for nuclear installations since the publication of IAEA Safety Standards Series No. NS-R-3 in 2003. It applies IAEA Safety Standards Series No. SF-1, Fundamental Safety Principles. Requirements for site evaluation are intended to contribute to the adequate protection of site personnel and the public and protection of the environment from harmful effects of ionizing radiation arising from nuclear installations. It is recognized that there are steady advances in technology and scientific knowledge, in nuclear safety and in what is considered adequate protection. Safety requirements evolve with these advances and this publication reflects the present consensus among States.

