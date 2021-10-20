CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

As feds plan to tighten regulations, finding PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ will require more money and expertise

By Connecticut Public Radio
wshu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFAS chemicals are everywhere — woven into the fabrics of modern life as components of carpeting, clothing and cosmetics. They’re also in cookware, food packaging, drinking water and personal hygiene products. This family of long-lasting “forever chemicals” can accumulate over time in the body and may lead to certain...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

Regulating forever chemicals

Climate change policy has finally reached the center of the political agenda as President Biden and other world leaders prepare to discuss how the planet can collectively mitigate this grave threat. There are many other issues of environmental sustainability that receive less attention but also pose substantial threats to human and ecological well-being. While all new drugs are reviewed by medical experts in our Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration before they are authorized for use, new chemicals face no similar rules and are only regulated after they are proven dangerous. Many dangerous chemicals continue to be unregulated due to the weakness of the rules and the political power exerted by chemical companies. New drugs are subject to rules based on the precautionary principle, while new chemicals are not. Last week, the Biden Administration took a small step toward regulating some of the more persistent and dangerous chemicals in wide use. As Lisa Friedman of the New York Times reported on October 20:
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS CENTER Maine

EPA unveils strategy to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals'

MAINE, USA — The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging strategy to regulate toxic industrial compounds used in products including cookware, carpets and firefighting foams. Environmental Protection Agency head Michael Regan says his agency is taking a series of actions to limit pollution from a cluster of long-lasting chemicals known...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

EPA plan on PFAS chemicals draws criticism

FAIRFIELD, Maine — After promising action for years, this week the Environmental Protection Agency released a strategic plan for tackling widespread contamination from PFAS chemicals. Some Mainers exposed to the toxic compounds say the plan contains more promises than planned action against ongoing contamination. Fairfield resident Nathan Saunders is grateful...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Duluth News Tribune

What the EPA's plan to regulate 'forever chemicals' means for Minnesota

BRAINERD, Minn. -- This week, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a long-awaited plan to regulate so-called "forever chemicals." Known as PFAS, these chemicals are found in a variety of products. They have contaminated drinking water supplies around the United States, including in Minnesota. Minnesota has been dealing with the...
MINNESOTA STATE
IBTimes

US Plans To Tackle Toxic, Widespread 'PFAS' Chemicals

Commonly known as "forever chemicals," PFAs can be found in water, air, food, packaging or even in shampoo or makeup, but on Monday the United States unveiled plans to tackle these ubiquitous and potentially harmful substances. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a three-year plan aimed at setting maximum thresholds...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Biden admin launches plan to regulate PFAS

The Biden administration unveiled a sweeping plan to address every form of PFAS pollution today, cracking down on "forever chemicals" linked to diseases including cancer and found in a wide range of everyday products and in thousands of drinking water systems nationwide. The EPA plan includes timelines for regulating multiple...
U.S. POLITICS
MedicalXpress

EPA plans new strategy against PFAS 'forever chemicals'

(HealthDay) —- A new plan to limit pollution from so-called "forever chemicals" will include restricting their release into the environment and speeding cleanup of contaminated sites, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday. The chemicals, called PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), are used in products ranging from cookware to carpets...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfas#Chemicals#Water Wells#Contaminated Water#Water Contamination
Ars Technica

EPA: Chemicals called PFAS will see more research and new regulations

On Monday, the Environmental Protection Agency announced what it called a "comprehensive national strategy" to handle pollution by a group of industrial chemicals that are collectively called PFAS. These chemicals are relatively inert and persist for decades in the environment; as a result, there are many sites where they pollute the ground or water. And there are some indications that they can cause health issues if they accumulate at sufficient levels.
ENVIRONMENT
Gazette

EPA launches crackdown to regulate toxic 'forever chemicals'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration's environmental regulators will set enforceable limits on pollutants known as "forever chemicals" in drinking water, one of many actions being taken to battle the problem, the White House said on Monday. The Environmental Protection Agency for the first time will set limits on certain...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
Michigan Advance

Feds launch long-awaited plan to combat PFAS

The President Joe Biden Administration announced Monday newly accelerated efforts to prevent and mediate pollution from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a group of “forever chemicals” known to cause harm to human health. PFAS can be found in drinking water, soil and air across the country, and are a growing concern. As part of the […] The post Feds launch long-awaited plan to combat PFAS appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Consumer Reports.org

Federal Government Takes Action on PFAS ‘Forever Chemicals’

The federal government announced a plan Monday to take action on a ubiquitous and currently lightly regulated class of chemicals that have been associated with a wide range of potential health risks. The roadmap, published today by the Environmental Protection Agency, is designed to reduce human exposure to these chemicals, known as PFAS.
CONGRESS & COURTS
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

US Army launches investigation after three service personnel 'who went to get their flu shot' were accidentally given dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead

US Army bosses are investigating after three service personnel went to get a flu shot on base - only to be given a dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine instead. Army officials confirmed the accidental doses were administered at the Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington earlier this month, to three unidentified people.
MILITARY
truthorfiction.com

‘FDA Vaccine Advisory Board Said Friday Unvaccinated Are More Educated on the Vaccine Than Most People Who Have Gotten It’ Tweet

AdvertisementsOn October 26 2021, an undated Twitter screenshot circulated, claiming that the “FDA vaccine advisory board” had bemoaned that unvaccinated Americans are highly educated:. Contextual information about the tweet (originally tweeted by @Leve_raged) was missing; the tweet itself said:. FDA vaccine advisory board said Friday unvaccinated are more educated on...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy