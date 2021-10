KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Ty Gibbs disrupted the Xfinity Series championship, then rushed off for the fuel he needed to run another race. Gibbs picked up his fourth Xfinity victory of the season Saturday and stopped title contenders AJ Allmendinger, Austin Cindric and anyone else from advancing to the championship round. Gibbs isn't eligible for the Xfinity Series championship, so all four spots in the finale remained open headed into next week's race at Martinsville Speedway.

