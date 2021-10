A judge granted a temporary restraining order Oct. 25 against the enforcement of Magnolia ISD's gender-based hair length policy, which states boys' hair length must not be longer than the top of a dress shirt collar, according to a news release from the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas. The ruling also allows students who had been removed from regular in-person classes through in-school suspension or the district's Disciplinary Alternative Education Program to return to school without fear of discipline, according to the release.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO