CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkland, FL

Guilty: Parkland school shooter's plea in court

Albia Newspapers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man who killed 17 people at...

www.albianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Parkland, FL
Parkland, FL
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

White House skeptical Iran ready to restart nuclear talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Wednesday responded skeptically after Iran’s chief negotiator announced that Tehran was ready to return to nuclear negotiations in Vienna by the end of next month. Ali Bagheri, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and chief negotiator for the talks, in a Twitter posting said Iran...
POTUS
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn

Comments / 0

Community Policy