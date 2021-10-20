A hike through ice caves under Austria’s melting glaciers shows ‘decays’ from climate change

The worsening climate crisis is causing a broad range of ill effects on countries in Africa, including worsening poverty, food security and forcing people to leave their homes, according to a major assessment of how the issue is impacting the continent.Changing precipitation patterns, rising temperatures and more extreme weather are all compounding the socio-economic and health crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned.The organisation’s report – the product of international collaboration across the continent – provides a snapshot of climate crisis impacts, including sea level rise and the melting of what it described as...
Comments / 0