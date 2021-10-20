CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

A hike through ice caves under Austria’s melting glaciers shows ‘decays’ from climate change

By Ellen Francis
Washington Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIce caves are growing under Austria’s glaciers. The caverns that...

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
World Economic Forum

Cities are under siege from climate change. They need to adapt faster

Extreme weather events are becoming much more of a threat to urban areas, leaving 56% of the world's population vulnerable. Cities worldwide are seeking to mitigate climate change with methods such as electrifying mass transit and introducing low carbon building codes. In the European Union, about 75% of buildings are...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Herald

Climate report: Africa's rare glaciers soon to disappear

NAIROBI, Kenya -- Africa's rare glaciers will disappear in the next two decades because of climate change, a new report warned Tuesday amid sweeping forecasts of pain for the continent that contributes least to global warming but will suffer from it most. The report from the World Meteorological Organization and...
ENVIRONMENT
ktoo.org

Threatened by melting sea ice, polar bears’ status up for review under Endangered Species Act

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is beginning its next review of polar bears’ status under the Endangered Species Act. The review, which the Fish and Wildlife Service conducts every five years, could result in polar bears being “uplisted” to endangered, with further protections, or de-listed altogether. And of course, they might just stay right where they are, listed as threatened and still protected under the Endangered Species Act and other laws.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glaciers#Austria#Climate Change#Caves#Melting
healththoroughfare.com

Record Melting Level Reported for Alberta Glacier – Can It Get Even Worse?

The results of climate change are many times irreversible and terrifying. Huge portions of glaciers melting represent one of the circumstances, and these amounts become more and more imposing. A glacier from the Canadian province of Alberta has shown its highest level of melting in 2021, according to CBC.ca. But...
TheConversationAU

Who's who in Glasgow: 5 countries that could make or break the planet's future under climate change

The climate talks in Glasgow are just days away, and may be the last chance to coordinate global efforts to stop the planet warming beyond 1.5℃ this century. More than 100 world leaders will attend the summit to try to agree on the details of crucial issues, such as timetables to deliver on emissions reduction commitments. So which countries hold the cards? Well, the nature of these particular climate talks make it less likely one or more states – regardless of their power or contribution to climate change – will determine the summit’s success. But this wasn’t always the case....
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Africa’s rare glaciers ‘expected to melt entirely in the near future’

The worsening climate crisis is causing a broad range of ill effects on countries in Africa, including worsening poverty, food security and forcing people to leave their homes, according to a major assessment of how the issue is impacting the continent.Changing precipitation patterns, rising temperatures and more extreme weather are all compounding the socio-economic and health crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has warned.The organisation’s report – the product of international collaboration across the continent – provides a snapshot of climate crisis impacts, including sea level rise and the melting of what it described as...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

Climate change is muting fall colors, but it's just the latest way that humans have altered US forests

Fall foliage season is a calendar highlight in states from Maine south to Georgia and west to the Rocky Mountains. It’s especially important in the Northeast, where fall colors attract an estimated US$8 billion in tourism revenues to New England every year. As a forestry scientist, I’m often asked how climate change is affecting fall foliage displays. What’s clearest so far is that color changes are occurring later in the season. And the persistence of very warm, wet weather in 2021 is reducing color displays in the Northeast and mid-Atlantic. But climate change isn’t the only factor at work, and in...
ENVIRONMENT
Tree Hugger

Report: Melting Glaciers Foretell Future Climate Impacts in Africa

When they think of Africa, people in the West typically think of lions, elephants, zebras, and giraffes. If you ask climate scientists, however, the most appropriate mascots for the African continent aren’t the wild animals that tourists see on safari. Rather, they’re the rare glaciers that occupy Africa’s highest peaks.
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

Evolution and Climate Change Through the Lens of Power

During the last century, evolutionary biologists developed the idea that power (defined as the rate of energy transfer) is key to the survival and success of species. This notion was formalized as the maximum power principle, which biologist John DeLong has explained as follows:. “biological systems organize to increase power...
EARTH SCIENCE
AFP

No one left: climate change fuels Guatemalan migration

Lazaro Yat looked on helplessly as his 17-year-old son left the family home in Guatemala and embarked on the perilous journey to the United States as an undocumented migrant. The teenager left in February on a dangerous journey in which many migrants are murdered, kidnapped, tortured or exploited.
AGRICULTURE
Colossal

A Striking Photo Series Documents the Melting Glaciers Along 4,000 Kilometers of Greenland’s Coast

What began in July 2003 as a single visit to the frigid Ilulissat Icefjord in western Greenland morphed into a years-long project for German photographer Olaf Otto Becker. That initial trip prompted fourteen subsequent voyages to the Arctic coastlines, where he captured monumental glaciers calving and crumbling into the ocean and still expanses of water through bleak nighttime light. “Every day, huge thundering masses of ice break into the sea, causing the sea level to rise slowly but incessantly,” he writes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
lonelyplanet.com

The best hikes in Argentina: from ice fields to rainforest trails

From the high Andes to subtropical rainforests, arid valleys to ice fields, Argentina’s stunningly diverse landscapes are home to a multitude of hiking trails. Most run through national parks or reserves, which often have well-marked routes and facilities such as campsites and cabins. Whether you fancy a short, relaxed walk or a challenging multi-day trek, there are options for all levels of fitness and interest. And while some require a guide, many others can be done independently.
LIFESTYLE
Enumclaw Courier Herald

Elk heads and ice caves: What’s changing on Mount Rainier?

For fans of Mount Rainier, the Mowich face is instantly recognizable. From the tip of Liberty Cap down the west flank of the mountain, the slopes of the Mowich are well-travelled by skiers, climbers and researchers. On a clear day from the Plateau, you can see the “Elk’s Head,” a formation of snow cropped by rock cliffs on the Mowich that, well, sort of looks like an elk’s head.
SCIENCE
raventribune.com

Sea levels are rising sharply as glaciers melt

The melting of the Pine Island glacier will raise global sea level by five centimeters. Currently, about 40 percent of ice loss is caused by glaciers melting in western Antarctica. Over the next 200 years, only the Pine Island glacier in Antarctica will contribute a good five centimeters to global...
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Climate change means thin ice for lakes worldwide

Lakes throughout the world are getting warmer and freezing for fewer days per year because of global climate change1. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Additional access options:. doi: https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-02819-6.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy