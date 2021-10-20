CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

‘Frampton’s Camel’: Peter Frampton’s Exuberant 70s Rock Record

By Richard Havers
udiscovermusic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile legions of fans first became enamored with Peter Frampton in 1976 with the release of the brilliant Frampton Comes Alive, just three years earlier Frampton had released Frampton’s Camel on A&M Records on October 20, 1973. When Peter Frampton was labeled the Face of ’68 by Rave magazine...

www.udiscovermusic.com

Comments / 0

Related
udiscovermusic.com

Natural Born Bassman: Spooky Tooth And Humble Pie’s Greg Ridley

Greg Ridley was only 56 when he died, but the bassist packed a whole lot of achievements into a frontline music career of little more than a decade. Before he was 22, he had been a co-founder of two key British bands of the late 1960s, Spooky Tooth and Humble Pie, worked with musicians such as Steve Marriott and Gary Wright and sung on a UK Top 5 hit single.
ROCK MUSIC
Variety

‘Learning to Live Together: The Return of Mad Dogs & Englishmen’ Review: A Luscious Rock Nostalgia Trip

Rock ‘n’ roll bands, we’re told, are the closest and most combative of families. They come up in the world together, they eat and sleep and ride a tour bus together, they haunt the recording studio together, they become experts in how to manipulate (and shield themselves from) the media together, and, in a funny way, they break up together. But in 1970, Joe Cocker fronted a band of virtuoso ruffians called Mad Dogs & Englishmen, who put on some of the most musically rambunctious and cathartic concerts of their time, and the strange thing is that the band members...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Frampton
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Mick Gallagher
udiscovermusic.com

Eric Clapton Salutes Peter Green In ‘The Lady In The Balcony’ Preview Clip

Eric Clapton has shared an excerpt from his upcoming lockdown performance release The Lady In The Balcony. “Black Magic Woman” is his tribute to one of his contemporaries among guitar heroes of the 1960s, the late co-founder of Fleetwood Mac, Peter Green. The track is part of the new, mainly...
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Raising Sand’: A New High Tide For Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

A collaboration between the former lead singer of Led Zeppelin and one of the most-awarded Grammy winners in history was always going to be newsworthy. But not even Robert Plant or Alison Krauss themselves could have imagined the worldwide impact that Raising Sand, released on October 23, 2007, would make both on the public and on their careers.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Best Albums of 1978: 72 Must-Hear Records

The best albums of 1978 see the world of music in flux. Punk was already “so old” that post-punk was starting, not least with albums by Magazine, Devo, and Public Image Limited. Parliament and Funkadelic were in fine form. But perhaps the artist that had the biggest year was Brian Eno, who released his genre-defining Music for Airports and produced a few records from this list. There’s plenty more to discover here, though. So sit back, relax, and enjoy this list of the best albums from 1978.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Camel#A M Records#Rave#The Herd#The Academy Of Music#The J Geils Band#Electric Lady Studios#Animal Mick Gallagher#American
Guitar World Magazine

18 pro guitarists who play cheap guitars

Do you need an expensive electric guitar to write and perform great music? Now, to answer this question, ideally we would gather a Live Aid’s worth of musicians in an aircraft hanger, position an over-sized condenser mic in the middle of them, and have them shout “No!” at the top of their lungs.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

Ringo Starr Releases Music Video For ‘Rock Around The Clock’

Ringo Starr has released the visual for “Rock Around the Clock,” the latest single from his latest EP, Change The World. The track closes the four song EP and has special significance. As Ringo explains, “Yes let’s rock! This track takes me back – rock and roll memories from when I was about to turn 15. I’d been in hospital with tuberculosis for a year or so, where I’d already spent my 7th and 14th birthdays, and I didn’t want to spend another one there again. I was doing well, so my mother talked to the doctors, and they agreed to let me out.”
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Diana & Marvin’: Motown’s Superstar Friends Finally Join Forces On Record

For Diana Ross, 1973 was the year of Touch Me In The Morning, her first solo Top 10 album on both sides of the Atlantic. It arrived in the wake of her Oscar-nominated starring role in, and soundtrack for, Lady Sings The Blues. For Marvin Gaye, it was the year of his R&B chart-topping Let’s Get It On LP, in the slipstream of his own movie score adventure, Trouble Man. But when the old Motown friends combined forces, 1973 was also about Diana & Marvin.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Vulture

Mark Knopfler’s Rock Hall Feud Is Apparently Political

Vulture’s sister vertical the Cut has a recurring column called “I Think About This a Lot,” in which people vent about the minutiae that remain in their brains on loop. If this writer were to ever contribute to it, she would pen a thousand-word opus about Dire Straits’ doomed 2018 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which began with Mark Knopfler refusing to say anything about the honor in the weeks leading up to it and ended with, well, a spectacularly messy ceremony in which the three attending band members had to induct themselves since nobody else would. Coupled with the fact that Knopfler accepted another music award months later in Scotland? It’s October 2021, and the man still hasn’t explained himself. We respect his dedication.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

42 Guilty Pleasure Songs: Music You Love But…

Guilty pleasure songs? There is no such thing as a guilty pleasure, since music is subjective. Why feel guilty about liking certain songs or artists? With that being said, there are certain songs that will crop up on your playlist that may give you pause before you blast them out in a public setting.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

When The Rolling Stones Debuted On The Ed Sullivan Show

On Friday, October 23, 1964, The Rolling Stones were at London’s Heathrow Airport where they boarded a BOAC, Boeing 707, to fly to New York’s JFK Airport to begin what was to be their second US tour, including a coveted performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. When they arrived in America there were around 500 fans at the airport yelling, “We want the Stones.” It was all a bit different from when the band had arrived four months earlier on their first U.S. visit, when it had all been a bit low-key.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

R.E.M. Share Newly-Restored Video For ‘New Test Leper’

R.E.M. have shared a newly restored video for “New Test Leper,” from the new, expanded edition of their 1996 album, New Adventures In Hi-Fi. You can check it out below. Set to drop on October 29 via Craft Recordings, the deluxe edition comes with two CDs and 1 Blu-ray disc. Across them is the newly remastered album, B-sides, rarities, “a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release),” and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK. On top of that, there’s a surround sound edition of the album, restored music videos (beyond just the one for “New Test Leper”), a 52-page hardcover book, and written reflections from R.E.M. members, Thom Yorke, Patti Smith, and others.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy