‘Frampton’s Camel’: Peter Frampton’s Exuberant 70s Rock Record

R.E.M. have shared a newly restored video for “New Test Leper,” from the new, expanded edition of their 1996 album, New Adventures In Hi-Fi. You can check it out below. Set to drop on October 29 via Craft Recordings, the deluxe edition comes with two CDs and 1 Blu-ray disc. Across them is the newly remastered album, B-sides, rarities, “a never-before-released 64-minute outdoor projection film (shown on buildings across five cities in 1996 to promote the album’s original release),” and a previously unreleased 30-minute EPK. On top of that, there’s a surround sound edition of the album, restored music videos (beyond just the one for “New Test Leper”), a 52-page hardcover book, and written reflections from R.E.M. members, Thom Yorke, Patti Smith, and others.
Comments / 0