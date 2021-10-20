‘Frampton’s Camel’: Peter Frampton’s Exuberant 70s Rock Record

Vulture’s sister vertical the Cut has a recurring column called “I Think About This a Lot,” in which people vent about the minutiae that remain in their brains on loop. If this writer were to ever contribute to it, she would pen a thousand-word opus about Dire Straits’ doomed 2018 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, which began with Mark Knopfler refusing to say anything about the honor in the weeks leading up to it and ended with, well, a spectacularly messy ceremony in which the three attending band members had to induct themselves since nobody else would. Coupled with the fact that Knopfler accepted another music award months later in Scotland? It’s October 2021, and the man still hasn’t explained himself. We respect his dedication.

