Rockets vs. Timberwolves: 8 prop bets for the Rockets' season opener

A new season of Houston Rockets basketball tips off on Wednesday night in Minneapolis against the Timberwolves, and there’s plenty to be excited about for Rockets fans this year.

Wednesday will mark the debut of No. 2 overall pick Jalen Green, just one future star among of the Rockets’ deep core of young players.

Wednesday’s game tips off at 7 p.m. CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest. You can see our betting picks for the game here.

Before the game tips off, make your picks on the top prop bets for the Rockets vs. Timberwolves showdown at the Target Center.

Make your selections below to reveal the results and see if other fans agree with your pick!

Over/Under: Will D'Angelo Russell score more than 19.5 points vs. the Rockets?

Will Christian Wood average more than 10 rebounds per game this season?