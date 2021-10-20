CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brock Bowers makes 247Sports' midseason freshman All-America team

By Joe Vitale
 7 days ago
247Sports has released its midseason true-freshman All-America team and included Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers.

Bowers was the only Bulldog to make the team.

There might not be a more impressive true freshman regardless of position on this list than Georgia’s Brock Bowers. Bowers, the No. 2 tight end in the country according to 247Sports, was thrust into an expanded role with the Bulldogs from the beginning of the season. An injury to Darnell Washington and the absence of transfer Arik Gilbert forced Bowers into action. He has responded with 25 receptions and six touchdowns, becoming a viable threat in the air and on the ground as a run blocker for the No. 1 ranked team in the country.

Bowers has been exceptional all season. He leads the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (416) and receiving touchdowns (6). He also added a rushing touchdown to give 7 total scores on the season.

Bowers is a true freshman out of Napa, California. As a recruit, Bowers ranked as the nation’s No. 105 overall player and No. 3 ranked tight end.

