Keynote Fireside Chat: Changing the Dynamics of Patient-Centered Care With the Hospital at Home Concept

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: That raises a question for me as a former primary care physician and someone who has spent some time in integrated networks trying to improve coordination of care, which is the potential disconnect between the primary care physician, nephrologist, maybe the diabetologist, and so on—because Dr Bakris said it takes a village, right? Many of these patients may have a cardiologist, a nephrologist, a primary care doctor, and so on. What are some of the challenges in trying to coordinate care across quite a wide set of things that need to be done? We’ve talked about weight loss, lipid loss, sugar control, and dietary control. There’s a lot going on here.

HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO