CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Keynote Fireside Chat: Changing the Dynamics of Patient-Centered Care With the Hospital at Home Concept

healthitanalytics.com
 9 days ago

Health systems across the country are moving more services out of the hospital and into the home, creating new strategies that improve health outcomes and reduce wasteful expenses....

healthitanalytics.com

Comments / 0

Related
azpbs.org

The Mayo Clinic has created a tele-health pilot program that brings hospital care to the home

The Mayo Clinic has created a three year pilot tele-health program that brings acute hospital care to patients in their homes. Proponents say that the program should help patients recover faster, while reducing costs to hospitals, which in turn could lower healthcare costs overall. We learned more from Dr. Chad Nelson, Division Chair at Mayo’s Hospital of Internal Medicine.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedCity News

Personalizing digital care management: How dynamic care paths drive patient engagement and support better outcomes

In 2020, three healthcare trends collided to give rise to a new era of digital care management: the rapid ascent of telemedicine, the push for patient-centered care, and the continuing shift toward value-based measurement. As providers become more dependent upon virtual care alternatives, health systems are evaluating the quality of various care management platforms. Can they help patients manage their chronic conditions, or successfully coach them through post-operative recovery?
HEALTH
healthitanalytics.com

Keynote: Mobile Integrated Health: Using Partnerships to Promote Care Coordination

As part of the trend of moving healthcare out of the hospital and into the home, health systems are launching Mobile Integrated Health programs to address care coordination and gaps among their most complex and expensive patients. In partnerships with various community health programs, they’re creating mobile health teams that visit the homes of patients who would otherwise show up in the ED and providing care management to avoid that seemingly inevitable 911 call. These programs not only reduce unnecessary hospital traffic, but improve outcomes for complex care patients and reduce costs.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dynamics#The Mayo Clinic#Hospital At Home
washington.edu

UW Medicine alum opens a lifestyle medicine-focused practice to promote patient-centered care

When she started medical school at the UW in 2006, Margaret Towolawi was the only Black student in her entering class. She graduated in 2010, finished her family medicine residency training at the UW in 2013, and later worked at Swedish Richmond Beach Primary Care where she was the only Black doctor. Now, 15 years after completing her medical studies, she has opened the first Black-owned direct primary care (DPC) practice in Washington.
HEALTH SERVICES
WebMD

Health, Wellness & Patient Care.

Our mission is to improve health outcomes across the scope of healthcare. We are dedicated to sharing the best information and insights that inspire consumers to achieve their health and wellness goals and providing healthcare professionals worldwide the medical education, tools, news, and expert viewpoints they need to deliver the highest level of patient care.
HEALTH
heart.org

New certification targets quality of care for home health heart failure patients

DALLAS, October 21, 2021 — More than 6 million Americans are living with heart failure and the prevalence of this cardiovascular disease is projected to increase by 46% from 2012 to 2030.[1] To meet this increasing need for care, the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, is launching the Home Health Heart Failure Certification Program which provides a framework to evaluate home health agencies against the American Heart Association science and guidelines for heart failure patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
ajmc.com

Care Coordination for Patients With CKD and T2DM

Neil B. Minkoff, MD: That raises a question for me as a former primary care physician and someone who has spent some time in integrated networks trying to improve coordination of care, which is the potential disconnect between the primary care physician, nephrologist, maybe the diabetologist, and so on—because Dr Bakris said it takes a village, right? Many of these patients may have a cardiologist, a nephrologist, a primary care doctor, and so on. What are some of the challenges in trying to coordinate care across quite a wide set of things that need to be done? We’ve talked about weight loss, lipid loss, sugar control, and dietary control. There’s a lot going on here.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pandemic boosts ‘hospital home care’ model

BOSTON — Last week, Bud Waite reported to the Emergency Department at Brigham and Women’s Hospital with swelling in his legs, a complication of long-standing heart disease. The World War II veteran, who turns 96 later this week, needed hospital care, doctors determined. But his medical issue wasn’t so critical...
BOSTON, MA
mibluesperspectives.com

What Does ‘Patient-Centered’ Care Mean?

Patient-centered care. It seems like a given. Isn’t all health care focused on the person receiving medical care – the patient?. The answer to that question is as complicated as the health care system itself. Of course, health practitioners diagnose and treat patients according to each patient’s health concerns. But the way that care is delivered may not reflect what’s best for each patient’s individual circumstance. Sometimes, care is provided in a manner or setting that is most expedient for the health care system. And that can create waste, redundancy, unnecessary expense, and poor outcomes for patients.
HEALTH SERVICES
stateofreform.com

Maryland to potentially expand home-based hospital care services

A home-based health care program could soon be incorporated into the Maryland All-Payer Model, with a goal of reducing unnecessary expenditures on hospital services. The Maryland Health Care Commission (MHCC), which helps promote strategies to increase health care affordability in the state, convened last week to discuss the program’s implementation.
MARYLAND STATE
Medscape News

Report Highlights Issues in Shared Care of Surgical Patients Between NHS and Private Hospitals

Successful collaboration between NHS hospitals and independent hospitals when providing shared care is essential to help protect patients, according to the latest report from the Healthcare Safety Investigation Branch (HSIB). This is HSIB’s first investigation into NHS-funded care in the independent sector and focuses on surgical care of patients. During...
HEALTH SERVICES
fiddleheadfocus.com

Preventing nursing home closures and protecting patients’ access to care

The COVID pandemic has taken an enormous toll on our health care providers, particularly long-term care facilities and rural hospitals. Four Maine nursing homes announced in September that they would be shutting their doors, displacing more than 100 residents, and many other long-term care facilities are struggling to stay open.
HEALTH SERVICES
cbs7.com

Medical Center Hospital releases statement on photo showing patient wearing plastic drape

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Medical Center Hospital is addressing a photo being shared on social media of a patient wearing a plastic drape over their head. In a statement, MCH says patients must be masked at all times. However, plastic drapes and coverings for COVID-19 patients can also be used as they are being moved through areas including hallways and elevators.
ODESSA, TX
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Hospitals confront climate change as patients sick from floods and fires crowd ERs

When triple-digit temperatures hit the Pacific Northwest this summer, the emergency room at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center was ill-prepared. Doctors raced to treat heat-aggravated illness in homeless people, elderly patients with chronic ailments, and overdosing narcotics users. “The magnitude of the exposure, this was so far off the charts in...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy