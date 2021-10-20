CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: The multi-seasonal charms of the dogwood

By Mary Tucker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe white blooms of flowering dogwood (Cornus florida) are so emblematic of spring that it can be easy to overlook the charms this native tree exhibits during other times of the year. In fact, autumn is one of the tree’s most lovely seasons. The fall foliage colors of flowering dogwood can...

Taste Of Home

17 Holiday Door and Porch Decorating Ideas

The most wonderful time of year is (almost!) here. Prepare to welcome guests to your home with these dazzling holiday door decorations, porch ideas and more. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

`Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

Japanese-style gardens first caught the public imagination in the U.S. at an 1893 world exposition in Chicago became a sought-after feature in Gilded Age estates, and were later adapted to open-plan modernist homes.Today they have evolved, and continue to inspire garden design at a time when many people are trying to forge a closer connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.“One reason that gardens are so successful in Japan is that the house-garden relationship is set up to be so integrated. There are large views of the garden, and more unobstructed views. Gardens are enclosed and surround the house, so...
GARDENING
smcm.edu

Master Gardeners Fall Workshop Series: Native Plants & Pollinators

Learn all about native plants and pollinators. We will cover native wildflowers, nesting habitats, gardening sustainability and more!. The workshop will be held outdoors at the Kate Farm (head south on Rt. 5 from campus for 8 minutes on foot, right past the intersection with Rosecroft). There is the option to get dirty, so please dress accordingly! In addition to closed-toed shoes, drinking water, gloves and bug spray are also recommended.
GARDENING
tribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Heed the call to plant trees, shrubs this fall

Most homeowners think of spring as the best time to plant deciduous container-grown, balled and burlaped (B & B) shrubs and trees. However, October and November are considered the best time for moving these woody plants in the landscape. In the professional landscape industry, planting goes on year-round. And, in Cherokee County, you can plant shrubs and trees anytime the ground is not frozen. But the earlier in the fall, the better. Garden centers and nurseries usually stock a broad selection of woody shrubs and trees at this time of year.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
littlecanadamn.org

Master Gardener: Houseplant Success

Caring for indoor plants is a little different than caring for outdoor plants. With a little special care and consideration, you can keep your indoor plants healthy and avoid common problems. Join us November 2nd to learn more! Pre-registration and non-refundable $5.00 fee are required for this virtual class. Register online, or by calling City Hall at 651-766-4029.
GARDENING
wnewsj.com

Fall colors; preparing gardens for cold; and master gardener volunteers

It sounds like this past week of 80-degree weather may have been the last for 2021 and fall-like temperatures are here to stay for a while. Fall is a special time of year for me — my favorite season of the year. As the weather cools down, often we see our trees become a blaze of red, orange and yellow, and the tastes and aromas of autumn return.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Gwinnett Daily Post

Master gardeners to discuss vegatable gardens at meeting on Monday

Gwinnett Master Gardeners will have a chance to learn about vegetable gardening and the Southeast Gwinnett Co-Open Garden on Monday. The gardening group is set to hold its monthly meeting a7 p.m. on Monday at the Bethesa Senior Center, which is located at 225 Bethesda Church Road in Lawrenceville. Jacquelyn Wilson Daniell is set to be the quest speaker, giving a presentation on “Vegetable Gardening at the S.E. Gwinnett Co-op Garden.” Daniell completed the MGEV program as part of the class of 2017 and is the project leader for the Southeast Gwinnett Co-Op Garden and the SUMC Dirt Buddies.
Bemidji Pioneer

MASTER GARDENERS: Soil is a 'dynamic entity'

The quotation "Man owes his existence to a six-inch layer of topsoil and the fact that it rains," is attributed to radio talk show host Paul Harvey in 1978. I, too, have great respect for topsoil. You can buy bags of topsoil at garden centers. These are good products and...
GARDENING
Citrus County Chronicle

Master gardeners to have annual plant sale

The Citrus County Extension’s master gardeners will host their annual fall plant sale from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the extension office, 3650 W. Sovereign Path in Lecanto. Attendees will have the opportunity to purchase unique plants propagated from the personal gardens of the master gardeners. Available...
LECANTO, FL
NBC 29 News

Piedmont Master Gardeners offering hands on training

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you want to be an expert gardener, here’s your chance. Piedmont Master Gardeners plan to return to in-person training classes in 2022. This 11 week program has been virtual the past two years. Volunteers will learn the basic benefits of gardening through an in-depth training...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
lexingtonleader.com

In The Garden

As we go into fall I always love the first rain after the summer months of dry weather, the lawns turn green and plants perk up. Another plant that comes up, usually after the first big rain is ...
GARDENING
Newsbug.info

Master Gardeners plan program on root problems

DANVILLE- The root collar of a tree is an area at the base of the trunk where root tissue and trunk tissue meet. In recent years, the field of arboriculture has started to recognize the importance of this vital transitional area on trees. Many trees, young and old, show signs...
DANVILLE, IN
sjnewsonline.com

Master Gardener: Black walnuts are ready to harvest - follow these tips to get it right

Black walnuts are ready to be harvested when the hull can be dented with your thumb. You can also wait until the nuts start falling from the tree. Either way it is important to hull walnuts soon after harvest. If not removed, the hull will leach a stain through the nut and into the meat. The stain will not only discolor the meats but also give them an off flavor.
GARDENING
Mining Journal

Master gardeners’ event slated

MARQUETTE — The Upper Peninsula Master Gardener Association is having a presentation at the Peter White Public Library at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Shiras Room. The public is welcome but seating is limited to 40 and masks are required. The presenter is Bill Van Kosky and the program is...
GARDENING
Orange Leader

Master Gardener: Learning how to growing garlic: Part 1

Garlics’ history includes several thousand years of human consumption and use. It was known to ancient Egyptians and has been used as both a food flavoring and a traditional medicine. While garlics history is interesting, this article is not about history!!. Most of us cook with garlic regularly, but have...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Lasting color for cool season gardens

Winter visitors to the desert of course would like their temporary paradise to be filled with color. In general, our cold temperatures are mild compared to the northern and eastern United States. However, they are occasionally low enough to discourage ornamentals from adding colorful blossoms to the landscape. Although color...
kciiradio.com

Washington Master Gardener Provides Tips for Fall Bulb Gardening

As the fall season continues and fall colors begin to show, a Washington County Master Gardener says now’s the time to prepare for the spring colors in your garden. Popular varieties of bulbs to plant in Iowa include small species such as crocus, reticulated iris, checkered lily, and larger species such as hybrid tulips and daffodils. Master Gardener Shelia Gerot says despite it being mid-October, residents can wait a little while longer to plant tulips and daffodils, “You can plant those into the fall until the ground is frozen. You can plant those at the end of November and they’ll do fine. And they’ll actually do better if you plant them later because right now they’re gonna start growing and you’ll see some growth. All you really want is for them to start getting roots and to not peak out.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Newsbug.info

Master Gardeners discuss favorite plants, answer questions

DANVILLE- Fall is officially here and garden clean-up has begun. Many gardeners keep a journal and at the end of the season, they add notes and reminders for next spring. A journal can be a gardeners most useful tool. If you don’t already have one already this is a great time to start.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
Yakima Herald Republic

Master Gardeners: Love gardening? Apply to become a Master Gardener

The gardening articles you enjoy each week are written by community volunteers who are certified as Master Gardeners by Washington State University. There are 30 Master Gardener programs within the 39 counties of Washington state. In Yakima County, we celebrated our 40th year of service in 2020. In 1980, Dr....

