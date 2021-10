INDIANAPOLIS – The Lion tennis team saw it season come to an end at the semistate at Center Grove. The Lions were edged by Covington 3-2. “Strong emotion was the theme for the day. We were honored and proud to be there and we had high hopes of moving on. The disappointment of not winning this one was hard on the kids, but they had a remarkable journey to an outstanding 20-2 finish this year,” Coach Heuer said.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 16 DAYS AGO