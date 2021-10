As Part of Back to Basics Week, District Agencies Are Reminding Residents How to Support Leaf Season and How to Dispose of Pumpkins in an Environmentally-Friendly Way. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser kicked off the 2021-2022 Leaf Collection by reminding residents that leaf collection begins on Monday, November 1. The Mayor and the Department of Public Works (DPW) also reminded residents how they can dispose of old pumpkins in an environmentally-friendly way by composting them through the District’s food drop off program.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO