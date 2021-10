If you’ve skied at Alta in Utah’s Little Cottonwood Canyon since 1973, chances are you’ve seen David Van Dame. An old man in a faded red jacket, knit cap and Pocket Rocket skis isn’t necessarily what we would conjure up in our minds as a modern-day ski legend but Van Dame wasn’t like most other skiers. Rather than the fancy gear or social media followers, Van Dame was always more concerned about maximizing his powder turns by hiking above the Wildcat chair and spooning his last run’s tracks, lap after lap. This unique approach is what eventually led to his nickname and legendary status as The Farmer.

