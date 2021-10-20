CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Middleweights Joaquin Buckley, Abdul Razal Alhassan to Meet on Jan. 15

By Tristen Critchfield
Sherdog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA matchup of middleweight knockout artists is on tap for an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Jan. 15, as Joaquin Buckley will lock horns with Abdul Razak Alhassan. Multiple outlets confirmed the booking following an...

www.sherdog.com

