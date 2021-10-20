CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ulta stock dips after financial outlook falls short of expectations

By Anne Stych
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlta Beauty Inc. is keeping pace with competitor Sephora when it comes to on-demand shopping for cosmetics, announcing that it will roll out same-day delivery of online purchases in some markets and have buy online, pick up in store orders available within two hours. Sephora recently expanded its same-day...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Kraft Heinz earnings and sales beat expectations

Kraft Heinz Co. reported third-quarter net income of $733 million, or 59 cents per share, up from $597 million, or 49 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 65 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 58 cents. Sales of $6.324 billion were down from $6.441 billion, but also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $6.044 billion. Sales results include the divestiture of the Planters nuts business, which was sold to Hormel Foods Corp. . Kraft Heinz expects full-year organic net sales to be flat with 2020, a year that the company calls "exceptionally strong." Kraft Heinz stock edged up 0.9% in Wednesday premarket trading, and has gained 5.1% for the year to date. The S&P 500 index has advanced 21.8% for 2021 so far.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Costamare Stock Falls After Missing Q3 Estimates

Costamare Inc (NYSE: CMRE) reported third-quarter Voyage revenue growth of 100.4% year-over-year to $216.23 million, marginally missing the consensus of $216.94 million. Adjusted EPS improved to $0.66 from $0.22 in 3Q20, missing a consensus of $0.69. Voyage operating expenses increased by 64.6% Y/Y to $49.7 million. The operating margin expanded...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Target Stores#Beauty Store#Ulta Beauty Inc#Sephora Com#Ulta#Msn
WWD

Rent the Runway Stock Falls After IPO

Click here to read the full article. Rent the Runway arrived on Wall Street with an upsized initial public offering, a stock price that fizzled quickly, a legacy of $674 million in total losses — and, if its boosters are right, the future of fashion.  Thing is, there are quite a few companies vying for that future. More from WWDDetails at Valentino Resort 2022Self-Portrait Resort 2022Valentino Resort 2022 Farfetch is building a kind of operating system for the industry, Shopify is looking to become that vital à la carte e-commerce center point, Stitch Fix Inc. is personifying personalization, Amazon Inc. is restlessly chasing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

GE stock gains after profit and FCF beats, while revenue surprisingly fell

Shares of General Electric Co. rose 1.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the industrial conglomerate reported third-quarter profit and industrial free cash flow that beat expectations, but revenue that surprisingly fell, while providing an upbeat full-year earnings outlook. On a net per-share basis, GE swung to earnings of $1.08 from a loss of $1.09 in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted EPS rose to 57 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped 0.5% to $18.43 billion from $18.53 billion, while the FactSet consensus was for a rise to $19.29 billion. Industrial free cash flow was $1.7...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For HBT Financial

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HBT Financial will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $0.43. HBT Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Google
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Higher After Record Q3 Earnings; Cautious Margin Outlook

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report shares moved higher Thursday after the clean-energy carmaker posted record third quarter profits but cautioned that ramping-up production at new plants in Texas and Germany would pressure profit margins over the final months of the year. The cautious outlook somewhat clouded last night's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Chart Industries Shares Fall After Q3 Miss; FY21 Outlook Cut

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) reported third-quarter sales growth of 20.2% year-over-year to $328.3 million, an organic increase of 13.4%, missing the consensus of $348.21 million. Sales by segments: Cryo Tank Solutions $112.2 million (+10% Y/Y), Heat Transfer Systems $56.4 million (-30.1% Y/), Specialty Products $116.9 million (+109% Y/Y), Repair,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

UniFirst Stock Falls As FY22 Earnings Outlook Lags Street View

UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 8.6% year-on-year, to $465.28 million, beating the analyst consensus of $455.11 million. Revenues from Core laundry operations increased 7.9% Y/Y, and specialty garments rose 22.5%. Selling and administrative expenses rose 16% Y/Y. The operating margin was 9.6%, and operating income...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Financials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) shares moved upwards by 11.55% to $14.77 during Wednesday’s after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.0 million. China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ:JRJC) stock rose 7.15% to $8.09. Trading volume for this security closed at 533.3K, accounting for 879.06% of its average...
STOCKS
Tidewater News

Ulta Beauty Stock Slides After Update to Sales Targets

Inventory slid Tuesday after the corporate introduced its long-term monetary targets and strategic priorities. The firm forecast complete web gross sales progress of between 5% and seven% for fiscal 2022 by way of 2024. In a submitting, Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) mentioned it expects comparable-store gross sales to extend between 3% and 5% yearly and hopes to open about 50 new shops per yr.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Dover Stock Gains After Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 EPS Outlook

Dover Corp (NYSE: DOV) reported third-quarter revenue growth of 15.5% year-over-year to $2.018 billion and +13% on an organic basis, beating the consensus of $2.01 billion. Sales by segments: Engineered Products $447.98 million (+15.8% Y/Y), Fueling Solutions $410.56 million (+7.9% Y/Y), Imaging & Identification $292.54 million (+10.1% Y/Y), Pumps & Process Solutions $438.4 million (+26% Y/Y) and Refrigeration & Food Equipment $429.43 million (+16% Y/Y).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
smarteranalyst.com

PNC Financial Exceeds Q3 Revenue Expectations; Shares Fall 1.7%

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue aided by higher interest-earning asset balances and improvements in credit quality. The results were positively impacted by the BBVA USA acquisition completed on June 1, 2021. Shares fell 1.7% to close at $199.13 on October 15. PNC is an American...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

Stocks Fall After Weak China Growth Data

U.S. stocks opened lower after data showed that China’s economic growth slowed sharply in the third quarter, and investors weighed the risk to global growth from stickier-than-anticipated inflation, supply-chain problems and heightened demand for energy. The S&P 500 declined 0.4% Monday, indicating that the broad market index will dip after...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy