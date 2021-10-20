Affordability will be critical in the remote-work era. How does Birmingham stack up?

Remote work is now an accepted practice for both agencies and insurers whether by necessity due to the pandemic or a growing workforce preference for working at home. Even considering the advantages of remote work such as flexible work schedules, greater autonomy, and fewer office interruptions, what is being lost in team building, collaboration, and shared purpose? How do the challenges of working apart affect productivity between agencies and insurers? Most importantly, are there steps agents can take to better adapt to this new normal? Unfortunately, the report card on remote work remains incomplete, however clues are everywhere.

