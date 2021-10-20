CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Affordability will be critical in the remote-work era. How does Birmingham stack up?

By 42089,24831
bizjournals
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the rise of remote work, many expect affordability will...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Portland companies not immune to resignation wave

Covid changed everything, and it shows in the wave of employee resignations sweeping the country. As my colleague Andy Medici reported, about 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in the U.S. in August. That's a staggering 2.9% of the U.S. workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. “The high...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Q&A: Tampa Bay health care leaders on Covid challenges and what's ahead

Local health care executives give their take on the Covid-19 pandemic and challenges they've faced. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birmingham#Stacks
bizjournals

Wan Bridge receives 'multibillion-dollar' investment to develop build-to-rent communities

Wan Bridge CEO Ting Qiao said the investment will allow the company to build 30,000 homes in 50 Texas markets over the next five years. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Wells Fargo funds Denver mortgage technology startup Maxwell

Denver-based digital mortgage startup Maxwell is looking to capitalize on a growing lending space by bringing on $52.5 million in new funding. The round was led by Fin VC with participation from Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, along with existing investors Prudence, Rotor Capital and TTV Capital. Maxwell, which was founded...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Negotiate Permanent Remote Work

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently announced that 4.3 million Americans, or 2.9% of the entire workforce, quit their jobs in August. Some who still want to quit might change their minds if they can continue to work remotely after the pandemic winds down. Dr. Candace Flippin said many...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

How to make remote work work

It's your new employee's first day of remote work, but their laptop hasn't shown up yet. Not a good look. This very 2021 persistent problem is part of why Hofy, a remote workplace management tool, recently raised $15.2 million to help companies deploy laptops, chairs, desks and other physical equipment to their remote employees. The idea for Hofy, which is launching out of stealth today, emerged in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic — before lockdowns went into effect in the U.S. and the U.K. Hofy's co-founders, Sami Bouremoum and Michael Ginzo, had a feeling that COVID-19 would have a long-term effect on society.
TECHNOLOGY
Insurance Journal

How Remote Work Changes Agency Culture

Remote work is now an accepted practice for both agencies and insurers whether by necessity due to the pandemic or a growing workforce preference for working at home. Even considering the advantages of remote work such as flexible work schedules, greater autonomy, and fewer office interruptions, what is being lost in team building, collaboration, and shared purpose? How do the challenges of working apart affect productivity between agencies and insurers? Most importantly, are there steps agents can take to better adapt to this new normal? Unfortunately, the report card on remote work remains incomplete, however clues are everywhere.
ECONOMY
Baton Rouge Business Report

How Baton Rouge workers are balancing life and remote work

Less than 6% of the U.S. population worked primarily from home at least some of the time prior to the pandemic, which in October 2020 jumped to more than 70% of adults who reported that their work could be done from home, according to Pew Research. But boundary setting in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
hackernoon.com

How to Face and Overcome Global Remote Work Fears

Global remote workers are just as much a part of your team as those in the same city, says Omnipresent. Employers fear they have little to no control over their remote workers when they are halfway around the world. The right EOR provider can support you in employing compliantly wherever you plan to hire. The benefits of working from home include increased productivity, reduced business costs, and a wider talent pool to draw from. The fear of the unknown is the fear of hiring in another country without knowing about local employment laws, salary benchmarking.
ECONOMY
The Motley Fool

7 Part-Time Remote Jobs Employers Are Scrambling to Fill

If you're searching for a part-time remote job, there are plenty of companies looking for help. Taking on a part-time remote job comes with several sweet perks. For one, Americans who worked remotely in 2020 cut their commute time by a collective 62.4 million hours per day. These same employees can stay in their pajama bottoms while working if they desire, or take a break to let the dogs out.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy