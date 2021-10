College is the last step students take before diving head-first into the real world. Ithaca College prepares us well for our choice of job fields; our classes for the most part will give us the tools to succeed at our jobs, but will not teach us how to fill out I-9 forms, pay our taxes or how to pay back student loans. Many students who are unable to rely on parental figures in their own lives resort to using the internet to guide them through loans and personal finance. This spreads misinformation and may do more harm than good for students who need to figure out how to pay loans or taxes.

