Dr Dre served with divorce papers during grandmother’s funeral

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr Dre was handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial, it has been reported. The rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him. Representatives of both Dre, whose real name is Andre...

hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg's Mother, Beverly Tate, Dies

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate, has died ... this according to her own son. The rapper broke the news Sunday, posting a tribute to her on Instagram and writing ... "Thank u god for giving me an angel 🕊 for a mother 💖🙏🏽🌹💝 TWMA." There's another post where he thanks his mom for having him. A cause of death wasn't revealed.
CELEBRITIES
wedr.com

Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly and Mike Epps join Snoop Dogg for 50th birthday players ball

Snoop Dogg celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday night with a star-studded players ball at his home in Inglewood, California. Jamie Foxx, Usher, T.I., Nelly, Mike Epps, Fabolous and Terence J were among the 300 guests in da house for the big bash, according to TMZ. The Doggfather's TV partner, Martha Stewart, co-host of Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween special, which debuts Thursday on Peacock, was not able to attend, but she sent birthday greetings via Instagram.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Person
Xzibit
Person
Dr Dre
Person
Snoop Dogg
Person
Kendrick Lamar
NME

Dr. Dre shares heartfelt message sent to him by Snoop Dogg: “You got your soldiers with you”

Dr. Dre has shared a heartfelt message of support sent to him by Snoop Dogg – watch it below. The message came after the rapper was reportedly handed divorce papers during his grandmother’s burial last week. According to TMZ, the rapper’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, served him with the documents that relate to her legal fees while he was burying the woman who raised him.
CELEBRITIES
KTVU FOX 2

Snoop Dogg's mother dies after hospital stint

Rapper Snoop Dogg confirmed Sunday that his mother died after a hospital stint. A cause of death wasn't revealed. "Thank u god for giving me an angel for a mother" he posted on Instagram. According to TMZ, the rapper's mother, Beverly Tate, had been in the hospital for undisclosed reasons.
CELEBRITIES
#Divorce Papers#Tmz#Instagram
Vulture

Dr. Dre’s Messy Divorce Followed Him to His Grandma’s Grave

Messy. There’s no other way to describe Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce. On Monday, TMZ reported that Young’s process server tried to give Dre legal documents while he was standing at his grandmother’s burial site during her funeral. Sources connected to the former couple are giving conflicting reports, but all reports involve a cemetery. Those close to Young say that Dre was served in the parking lot of the cemetery, while Dre sources said it happened right as he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. The papers were regarding payment of attorney fees for Young. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, believes he has paid the full amount of $325,433. However, the judge’s final order was $1,550,000, which means Dre still owes the difference. The acrimonious split between the high-profile couple has been dragging on since the divorce was announced in June 2020 and is marked by abuse allegations and financial disputes. Young and Dre were married for 24 years.
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
Billboard

Jamie Foxx Shares How Snoop Dogg 'Intimidated' His Daughter's Boyfriend

Jamie Foxx is using his celebrity connections to set his daughter's suitors straight. During his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (Oct. 14), Foxx revealed that he once enlisted Snoop Dogg to scare his daughter's boyfriend into treating her respectfully while discussing his new book, Act Like You Got Some Sense.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

‘Family Matters’ star Darius McCrary responds to Sidney Starr dating rumors

Actor Darius McCrary of “Family Matters” fame has been the topic discussion after a picture of him with transgender reality Sidney Starr made its way around social media. Starr, who’s appeared on “Baddies ATL” and “Love & Hip Hop,” got rapper Chingy caught up with the tabloid rumors several years back when he was captured in a picture with her at a club. However, McCrary isn’t fazed by the discussion or the picture.
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Mourns His Mother's Death: 'Thank U God For Giving Me An Angel'

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to Instagram Sunday to mourn his mother Beverly Tate's death with a series of heartfelt posts. Dogg, 50, shared the tragic news with a sweet throwback photo of him and his mother. In the photo, the rapper wrapped his arm around his mother wearing a black jacket and a beanie cap while his mother was wearing a blue and white dress as she smiled for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Snoop Dogg pays tribute to his ‘angel’ late mother: ‘Mama thank you for having me’

Snoop Dogg has announced the death of his mother Beverly Tate.In a post shared on social media on Sunday (24 October), the 50-year-old rapper shared the news with a series of tributes.While no reason for Tate’s death was given, she had reportedly been in the hospital since May.In one post, Snoop – real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr – is seen smiling and posing with his mum. He captioned the image: “Mama thank you for having me.”In a second post where Tate is seen wearing a red dress paired with a matching hat, the rapper wrote: “Thank u god...
MUSIC
rolling out

Snoop Dogg celebrates 50th birthday with Jamie Foxx, T.I., other stars (photos)

Snoop Dogg had a birthday bash for the ages as he celebrated his entrance into the 50th year on earth with approximately 300 of his closest friends. Of course, the Doggfather was draped in quintessential pimp gear for the themed party that was titled — what else?! — “Pimps and Ho’s. The “Gin & Juice” legend sported a tuxedo, top hat and fur coat and he led the fashion parade for the bash at his compound in Inglewood, California, just outside of Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.
INGLEWOOD, CA

