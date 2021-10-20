Dr Dre served with divorce papers during grandmother’s funeral

Messy. There’s no other way to describe Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce. On Monday, TMZ reported that Young’s process server tried to give Dre legal documents while he was standing at his grandmother’s burial site during her funeral. Sources connected to the former couple are giving conflicting reports, but all reports involve a cemetery. Those close to Young say that Dre was served in the parking lot of the cemetery, while Dre sources said it happened right as he was standing next to his grandmother’s casket. The papers were regarding payment of attorney fees for Young. Dre, whose real name is Andre Romelle Young, believes he has paid the full amount of $325,433. However, the judge’s final order was $1,550,000, which means Dre still owes the difference. The acrimonious split between the high-profile couple has been dragging on since the divorce was announced in June 2020 and is marked by abuse allegations and financial disputes. Young and Dre were married for 24 years.

