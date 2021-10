In this episode of Point of SAIL, sponsored by West System Epoxy, Principal Editor Adam Cort talks with Sam Holmes, a solo-sailor who has not only logged some serious bluewater miles but brought thousands of fans along for the ride through his many disarmingly unpretentious YouTube videos. As part of their conversation, Sam discusses everything from his first offshore passage to Hawaii aboard a Ranger 23 to his take on the different types of marine life he’s seen over the years. If you want to check out some of Sam’s videos for yourself, click here or go to “Sam Holmes Sailing” on YouTube.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO