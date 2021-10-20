Ore Deposits and Critical Minerals Research Group Established

Federal wildlife officials are proposing to change the way Mexican gray wolves are managed in the American Southwest, saying removing population limits and setting goals for genetic diversity will help the endangered species recover. The proposal also would allow more wolves to be released into the wild in New Mexico and Arizona and place restrictions on permits issued to ranchers or state wildlife agencies that allow the killing of wolves if they prey on livestock, elk or deer.Management of the predators has spurred numerous legal challenges over the decades by both ranchers and environmentalists. The latest proposal follows...

ANIMALS ・ 19 HOURS AGO