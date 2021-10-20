CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Courage and cowardice in the face of radical transgenderism

By Kaylee McGhee White
Washington Examiner
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, former New York Times opinion editor Bari Weiss wrote an important piece arguing that cowardice, the refusal of our leaders to speak truth and stand up to the wokeism that has infiltrated their institutions, is the reason our society is where it’s at. The only solution, then, is courage,...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 1

Related
Black Enterprise

Comedian Damon Wayans Says Dave Chappelle ‘Freed the Slaves’ Following Transphobic Controversy

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans announced his support for Dave Chappelle, whose latest Netflix comedy special is stirring up conversations around transphobia. Since the release of Chappelle’s “The Closer” on Oct. 5, concerns of discrimination against the transgender community have been raised amongst some viewers. Chappelle has also garnered support...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Netflix fires organiser of trans walkout after ‘revealing $25m cost of Dave Chappelle special’

Netflix has fired the organiser of a trans employee walkout – five days before the protest was planned to take place. The trans employee resource group leader, who has asked not to be identified in the media to avoid harassment, had been actively encouraging fellow trans employees and allies to walk out as a protest against how Netflix handled Dave Chappelle’s comedy special, The Closer.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Atwood
Person
Bari Weiss
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Ted Sarandos
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CELEBRITIES
The New Yorker

The Romance of American Activism in “Radical Love”

It’s fitting that the house where Michael and Eleanora Kennedy made their life together was, in Eleanora’s words, a “fixer-upper.” They were accustomed to finding possibilities within severe, seemingly irreparable structural problems and seizing opportunities to stake out more habitable futures. For decades, Michael worked as a lawyer, with Eleanora close at his side, representing clients like the American Indian Movement, Cesar Chavez and the United Farm Workers, the Chicago Eight, Los Siete de la Raza, and Huey P. Newton of the Black Panthers, among others. The Kennedys—as committed to their ideals as to each other—understood the stakes of these controversial cases to be nothing less than the notion of law itself. “A radical is somebody who goes to the root,” the couple’s longtime friend Bill Ayers, a co-founder of the militant-left movement the Weather Underground, explains. “For a radical lawyer, the law is the field of struggle. It’s seeing the law as it is and imagining the law as it could be. The law could be fundamentally transformed, serving a more humane society.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
macny.org

Courage Today

Last week I wrote about the courage that I found in our 40th President, Ronald Reagan. Today I would like to shift from the past to present day. History is wonderful and must be studied accurately, but we must apply what we’ve learned from history to our lives. As I reflected on last week’s email and podcast, I discovered several ways leaders need to live out courage today. Let’s jump right in.
PODCAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gender#Feminism#Cowardice#Transgenderism#New York Times#Toronto Star
Variety

Dave Chappelle Willing to Discuss ‘The Closer’ With Trans Community, but Says He’s ‘Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy over his Netflix special “The Closer” in a new stand-up video, saying that he is willing to meet with transgender Netflix employees or other members of the trans community, but won’t bend “to anybody’s demands.” In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special — which was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks and led to a walkout at Netflix — saying: “I said what I said.” “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true —...
CELEBRITIES
CBS LA

Dave Chappelle Agrees To Meet With Netflix’s Transgender Employees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following the controversy surrounding transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his new Netflix special, the comedian said this week he is willing to meet with Netflix’s transgender employees, but only under certain conditions. Activist Joey Soloway speaks in support of the Netflix employee resource group Trans*, coworkers and others who staged a walkout to protest Netflix’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special. Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images). In a stand-up video posted to Chappelle’s Instagram account Monday, the 48-year-old Chappelle for the first time publicly discussed the situation. “I want...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Audiences grow for diverse TV but Latino, trans creators ignored: report

Audiences for more diverse television shows have grown during the pandemic, but Latino actors and writers remain underrepresented and transgender actors are "virtually absent," says a major new study released Tuesday. The annual Hollywood Diversity Report produced by the University of California, Los Angeles found a correlation last year between show ratings figures and the diversity of casts and writers' rooms, particularly in minority households. Broadcast ratings figures for white households were highest for shows with casts considered "relatively diverse" -- 31-40 percent minority -- while audiences in Black households peaked for series in which more than half the casts were from minorities. "The fact that shows with diverse writers' rooms did well last year also illustrates that audiences are looking for authentic portrayals," said Darnell Hunt, co-author and social science dean at UCLA.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Netflix
duqsm.com

Couric’s courage in journalistic coverage

Katie Couric did way more than just “Going There” in her new memoir — she went above and beyond. Even though the book hasn’t been released yet, there’s been enough leakage of the contents to flood a house. Couric left nothing to the imagination of her longtime fans and colleagues....
NFL
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
TV & VIDEOS
Rolling Stone

Dave Chappelle Mocks Cancel Culture at Celebrity-Packed Screening Event

Dave Chappelle was greeted with a standing ovation from his fellow celebrities during the screening of his Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, despite the recent controversy over his Netflix stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The comedian has received criticism about the special, which some critics say contains transphobic material. “If this is what being canceled is like, I love it,” he said on Thursday night at the Hollywood Bowl, The Hollywood Reporter reports. He also went further, calling out specific outlets during the night: “Fuck Twitter. Fuck NBC News, ABC News, all these stupid ass networks. I’m not talking to them. I’m talking to...
CELEBRITIES
kcrw.com

Why getting vaccinated requires courage — and is our responsibility

In his latest book, “Courage is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave,” author and stoic philosopher Ryan Holiday argues that out of the four virtues — courage, temperance or self-control, wisdom, and justice — it is courage that is the most necessary. Most of us see courage as bravery, the willingness to risk something for someone else, face fear head on, and not let failure stand in the way. But without courage, we are unable to fight for justice or act selflessly. As much as we may admire courage, as a society we often struggle personally, professionally, and even politically to step up and do the right thing. “Why’s it up to me?” many people wonder, alongside, “ It’s not my problem,” and “Don’t infringe on my liberty.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy