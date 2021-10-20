CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Library closes for cleaning after Covid case

By Staff Report
Commercial-News
Commercial-News
DANVILLE — Danville Public Library closed Wednesday, but plans to reopen to the public on Thursday, October 21 at 9 a.m.

A library staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The library is in contact with the Vermilion County Health Department and will follow their guidance for staff with positive cases.

The library will be disinfected by Newton’s Cleaning & Restoration.

The Library is located at 319 N. Vermilion St. in Danville. Library hours are Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The library website address is: www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.

