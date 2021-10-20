CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ VIP actors react to criticism of their acting

By Ella Kemp
NME
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA number of actors from Squid Game have responded to criticism surrounding their performances in the hit Netflix show. In an interview with The Guardian, the four “VIPs” who appear in the show as English-speaking and mask-wearing billionaires addressed backlash for their “stilted” performances. “I ain’t complaining baby!” actor...

