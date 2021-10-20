‘Squid Game’ VIP actors react to criticism of their acting

This post contains spoilers for "Squid Game." "Squid Game" is a phenomenon, and rightly so. It's a vicious thriller series that sharply criticizes class and capitalism, anchored by across-the-board stellar performances. Until ... episode 7. That's when the Korean drama series introduces the mysterious "VIPs," who turn out to be wealthy Americans, alongside one Chinese businessman, who look and sound like they're characters played by Tobias Funke. They're hammy, they're over-the-top, and they're in gross contrast to the nuanced performances given by Korean stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, and Wi Ha-joon — and even by the broader performers Heo Sung-tae, who played the gangster antagonist, and Kim Joo-ryoung, our favorite unhinged wild-card player. And yet, it works. In fact, it kind of rules.
