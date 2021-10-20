October is National Physical Therapy Month; Physical therapy services at VMH

(Fargo, ND) – Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota Caring Foundation has helped fund therapy-on-the-go services for Beyond Boundaries Therapy Services. This funding has helped to provide screenings and evaluations and/or therapy services for 110 children in southeastern North Dakota, including Gwinner, Lisbon and Milnor. The first of its kind in the state, the Beyond Boundaries Mobile Therapy Unit, a fully renovated school bus, is the home of a state-of-the art sensory motor gym which provides both occupational and physical therapy care capabilities. Free screenings are conducted, medically based therapy evaluations are completed and individualized plans of care are determined for those who qualify.

FARGO, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO